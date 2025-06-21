Will Liv Morgan still be a member of The Judgment Day? 4 Signs that she will no longer be one

Liv Morgan is a key member of WWE's heel faction, The Judgment Day, and is the reigning one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Morgan is facing uncertainty following a legitimate injury she sustained during this week's edition of RAW.

The former Women's World Champion faced Kairi Sane in a singles match on this week's episode of the red brand. During the match, Morgan dislocated her shoulder, and recent reports indicate that surgery is required. This will certainly sideline The Judgment Day member for an extended period, as it would mean scrapping the creative plans slated for her character.

Further, this would also cause a shift within The Judgment Day's dynamics, especially since her relationship with members of the faction is already on thin ice prior to the injury.

To that end, here are some of the reasons why the former Women's World Champion may no longer be a member of the heel stable when she returns.

#4. Tensions between the Women's Tag Team Champions

From friends to rivals? (Image credits: wwe.com)

Following her loss at the Queen of the Ring tournament, Raquel Rodriguez had a bit of a heated exchange with her fellow Women's Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan. The latter's outburst before her injury suggests an underlying discord that could foreshadow her departure from The Judgment Day when she returns.

With Morgan out of action, Rodrigues could choose Roxanne Perez as her partner to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship with.

Morgan's recovery timeline could serve as a catalyst for her exit from the faction, and she could potentially have a feud with Rodriguez when she returns before leaving the group.

#3. Roxanne Perez's growing role in The Judgment Day

Roxanne Perez's growing presence alongside The Judgment Day suggests a potential shift in the faction's lineup.

Perez is one of WWE's fastest-rising superstars and has been featured in several high-stakes matches and compelling segments, specifically with the aforementioned heel faction. It is now obvious that she will be part of the crew, replacing Liv Morgan in the process.

As of the time of writing, Morgan's recovery timeline remains uncertain. However, it is believed that an injury requiring surgery is estimated to take around six months for her to be fully healed.

The Judgment Day's continued prominence despite Morgan's absence, combined with Perez's rising role within the group, fuels speculation that the former Women's World Champion may be out of the group when she returns.

#2. Dominik Mysterio's established status

Current Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has solidified his status as a key figure in both The Judgment Day and WWE. To that end, this may likely reduce his reliance on Liv Morgan within the faction.

Now that Morgan will be stepping back from in-ring competition to recuperate, this could also mean that Mysterio's success alongside Roxanne Perez and the rest of the faction implies that the current IC champion could be ditching Morgan.

#1. WWE hints at Liv Morgan's singles return and championship pursuit

Morgan is a two-time Women's World Champion. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Before her injury, WWE could already be hinting at Liv Morgan's return as a singles competitor in pursuit of another championship gold. Notably, her segment with IYO SKY during the June 16 episode of RAW was a highlight, where she demanded a title shot from the current Women's World Champion.

The interaction between them prior to the injury could be WWE's way of positioning Morgan for a solo run and potentially leaving The Judgment Day. Her ambition to capture another title will certainly overshadow her role within the faction.

