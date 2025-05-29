Is Liv Morgan on her way to a babyface turn? 4 Signs that she is getting there

Liv Morgan, after weeks of absence from WWE TV due to her Hollywood commitments, made her much-anticipated comeback to Monday Night RAW this week. Her return didn't pan out the way she would have liked, though, as she caught Roxanne Perez massaging Dominik Mysterio's shoulder in The Judgment Day clubhouse.

Her absence allowed new dynamics to emerge within The Judgment Day, suggesting a shift in her current persona in the coming weeks. Also, Liv's confrontation with Dominik is another factor that indicates her babyface turn is on the horizon.

Here are four signs that indicate that The Miracle Kid may soon turn babyface:

#4. Tension with Finn Balor over decision-making within The Judgment Day

There has been noticeable friction between Liv Morgan and Finn Balor for several months. The Prince's proposal to include Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day serves as a prime example. The fact that Balor introduced The Prodigy to his stablemates in Liv's absence and his disregard for what she would feel about it suggest a rift between the two superstars.

It was further highlighted when Raquel Rodriguez confronted Balor about it. This could lead to some repercussions for Morgan. Whatever the consequences are, it will certainly garner fan sympathy, paving the way for her babyface turn.

#3. Potential betrayal by Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio’s recent interactions with Roxanne Perez on RAW are an indication that The Latino Cheat's betrayal of Liv Morgan may be imminent.

This is reminiscent of Morgan’s earlier tactic of using chicken nuggets to win the young Mysterio from Rhea Ripley. If the current Intercontinental Champion aligns with Perez, The Miracle Kid may get kicked out of The Judgment Day, that too with a broken heart.

#2. Potential rift with Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan’s return to the squared circle on this week’s edition of RAW ended in heartbreak as she got pinned by Kairi Sane in a singles match. Roxanne Perez tried to help her out during the match, sparking an argument between The Prodigy and Raquel Rodriguez at ringside. This distracted The Miracle Kid, and Sane capitalized by securing a roll-up victory.

Post-match, Liv told Rodriguez that she should have known better, leaving Big Mami Cool disappointed. This could lead to a huge rift between the Women's Tag Team Champions, with Raquel potentially betraying The Guerita.

#1. Liv Morgan’s potential expulsion from The Judgment Day

The recent episodes of WWE RAW have featured The Judgment Day’s internal turmoil, with Finn Balor’s plan of adding Roxanne Perez to the faction finally coming into play. Perez’s possible inclusion may jeopardize Liv's role in the group, and she may eventually get ousted.

If she gets ousted, this will cast Liv Morgan as a sympathetic figure. Such a scenario could lead to her full-blown feud with Perez. This would position her as an underdog whom fans could rally behind, kicking off another chapter in her WWE career.

