5 WWE Superstars whom Liv Morgan might pair with post-Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan’s onscreen romance with Dominik Mysterio is certainly a WWE highlight, but with Finn Balor’s introduction of Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day, cracks in their relationship may begin to show up soon. If Morgan and her ''Daddy'' Dom are on their way to Splitsville, such a breakup could usher in a new chapter for the former.

Known for her energy and fan appeal, Morgan could be poised for another onscreen relationship that could be as compelling as the one that she currently has with the young Mysterio.

From high-flying in-ring talents to established veterans, here are five WWE Superstars who may end up getting romantically involved with The Miracle Kid:

Trending

#5. Finn Balor

Finn Balor is one of the key members of The Judgment Day. Though he has had issues with Liv Morgan in recent months, The Prince could easily get into an onscreen relationship with the former Women's World Champion.

Last summer, Balor and Morgan were spotted talking privately on several occasions, most notably during an instance when they both came out of a car. Balor also stealthily snagged Liv's hotel key card in another incident. The card was initially offered by Morgan to Dominik Mysterio.

Now, the rift between The Prince and ''Dirty'' Dom is starting to get noticeable with every encounter. Will it culminate in the revelation of Balor and Morgan’s true relationship?

#4. Solo Sikoa

Provided that the love story between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio ends shortly, the new Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa can become her next on-screen partner, as this would introduce a fresh dynamic to their respective storytelling.

Sikoa’s heel persona and commanding presence will certainly blend in with Morgan’s cunning role within The Judgment Day. The stars delving into a romantic angle boils down to allying with the goal of dominating RAW.

#3. Bron Breakker

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker could also be Liv Morgan’s next apple of the eye. Breakker, an emerging powerhouse with an intense playstyle, and Morgan would make for an interesting power couple. Provided that it comes to fruition, their affair could further enhance The Miracle Kid’s narrative with the help of Breakker’s growing prominence.

Breakker recently aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. If such a storyline between them pushes through, Liv will be part of another supergroup in WWE that aims to crush every competition it comes across.

#2. Logan Paul

Logan Paul is another WWE Superstar who may see himself entangled with Liv Morgan if she ditches Dominik Mysterio.

Paul is a polarizing figure with an arrogant persona, often flexing his riches and every achievement he gets. To that end, WWE fans might witness a romantic angle between him and Liv. Paul could take advantage of his influence on social media, leading to the immense popularity of their onscreen affair.

Both superstars have a flair for drama, and they may utilize it in creating engaging promos and matches.

#1. Rusev could reunite with Liv Morgan after Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan could find new love in the form of Rusev if her current romance with Dominik Mysterio concludes.

Both have shared history and chemistry, particularly during the twisted love saga with Lana and Bobby Lashley back in 2019. The storyline showcased Rusev’s ability to engage in compelling romantic angles.

It would be interesting to see how Rusev’s savagery would fuse with Morgan’s unpredictability, provided that they reunite for a romantic storyline. Both of them are fan favorites despite being billed as heels.

If the Triple H-led creative team decides to reunite them, it can revisit the dynamic that they had from years ago while offering new depths to both their characters in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More