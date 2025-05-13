Jacob Fatu to ditch Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline following Backlash? 4 Reasons why he should

Jacob Fatu captured his first singles championship in WWE at this year’s WrestleMania. Despite spending barely a year in the company, The Samoan Werewolf has become one of the most dominant superstars in the promotion.

However, given the recent events at Backlash during his US Title defense, not to mention the growing animosity between him and Solo Sikoa, could he already be considering ditching the new Bloodline?

Here are four reasons why he should:

#4. Jacob Fatu’s United States Championship win demands a singles run post-Backlash

Jacob Fatu capturing the WWE United States Championship is just one of the many firsts he is set to achieve in the promotion, provided that he keeps his momentum rolling. There is no denying that he has already outshone other members of the new Bloodline, including Solo Sikoa, and embarking on a singles run is the way to go for The Tribal Wolf after Backlash.

Leaving Sikoa and the faction will likely unleash him as the company’s next big thing, as he will be freed from the faction drama. The recent Backlash PLE, where Jeff Cobb shockingly appeared and aligned with Solo Sikoa, could be a turning point in his career if he chooses to ditch the group.

#3. Massive fan support calls for The Samoan Werewolf’s face turn (or a tweener, perhaps)

Despite being billed as a heel alongside Solo Sikoa and the rest of the new Bloodline, Jacob Fatu is extremely over with the WWE Universe due to the intensity he brings to the table. His immense popularity among fans could lay the groundwork for The Samoan Werewolf to turn face or perhaps a tweener.

There have been calls for him to change his persona, and if he decides to do so, expect him to delve into some fresh narratives where he is the one who saves the day. His confrontation with Jeff Cobb at Backlash could be a starting point on his path to being one of WWE’s top protagonists.

#2. It could pave the way for the anticipated Jacob Fatu-Solo Sikoa rivalry

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe has been witness to the growing friction between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in recent months, suggesting a feud between them looms on the horizon. It is now believed that The Street Champ's interference alongside Jeff Cobb during Jacob's championship defense at Backlash can be the spark that finally ignites it.

Another catalyst that could finally put the feud into motion would be Fatu leaving the stable. The rivalry coming to fruition will certainly reshape their careers, especially Fatu's, if the current United States Champion decides to go on a solo run.

#1. Solo Sikoa’s alliance with Jeff Cobb

Jeff Cobb aligning himself with Solo Sikoa at Backlash to help Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship was indeed a shocker. Despite Fatu winning, it was evident that such a gesture was not appreciated by The Samoan Werewolf.

What was going on inside Fatu’s mind at that time was as good as anyone’s guess. But from the looks of it, he may be thinking that his role in the new Bloodline has already waned and his services are no longer required.

With Cobb serving as Sikoa’s new muscle, Fatu leaving the faction would be the best option for him. He will still shine as a singles star, as this path will likely bring forth fresh opportunities for him.

