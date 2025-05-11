WWE Backlash 2025 - Star ratings for every match

The first premium live event after WrestleMania 41, Backlash 2025, was an action-packed affair. It featured five matches, all of which delivered on the night.

But what stole the show? How was the main event between John Cena and Randy Orton? Let's get into it. Here are our ratings for every match at Backlash 2025 out of five stars.

#1. Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest - WWE United States Championship

Backlash 2025 started with this wild Fatal Four-Way match. Everyone involved brought their best, as Jacob Fatu successfully defended his United States Championship. This was a great showcase for The Samoan Werewolf, as he got to display his diverse moveset.

Fatu pinned LA Knight after interference from Solo Sikoa and the debuting Jeff Cobb. But, before that, everyone had their shot at winning the US Title. Drew McIntyre possibly came the closest before Damian Priest ruined another moment of his by pulling the referee out of the ring.

Priest sent McIntyre through multiple tables with a South of Heaven Chokeslam off some production equipment. However, the highlight of this United States Title match was the sequence where everyone hit their finishers in quick succession.

It was indicative of the constant high energy all four men would show at Backlash 2025. What a way to kick off the show!

Rating: ****1/4

#2. Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Backlash 2025 (Image via WWE.com)

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria continued the show's momentum as they lit up Backlash 2025 with a fantastic match. The pace picked up over time, but once things got going, both women showed out.

Valkyria had an answer for everything Lynch threw at her at Backlash 2025, as she countered all of The Man's moves. The Women's Intercontinental Champion even kicked out of multiple Manhandle Slams. Meanwhile, the Nightwing was not enough to retain her title.

In the end, Lyra Valkyria overcame an eye rake and countered a roll-up into a small package of her own to win the match. This is proof that she is here to stay. A performance like that at a premium live event, along with a win over Becky Lynch? Career made.

Rating: ****1/2

#3. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta - WWE Intercontinental Championship

The in-ring chemistry between Dominik Mysterio and Penta was on full display at Backlash 2025. They had a fun match here, as we witnessed shenanigans aplenty. But before things broke down, Dirty Dom enjoyed another incredible performance.

The Intercontinental Champion hit Penta with a sick Tornado DDT outside the ring, before the match was more evenly paced. Mysterio then paid tribute to Liv Morgan by hitting Oblivion, but it wasn't enough for the win. Speaking of his Judgment Day teammates, Finn Balor played a big part in the finish.

The Prince inadvertently distracted the referee as El Grande Americano headbutted Penta. This was the opening Dominik Mysterio needed, as he hit the Frog Splash to pick up the win. This was a fun bout, even if it was slightly lacking compared to what it had to follow at Backlash 2025.

Rating: ***3/4

#4. Gunther vs. Pat McAfee - WWE Backlash 2025

Backlash 2025 (Image via WWE.com)

It might seem wrong to rate a Gunther match so low, but this felt more like an angle. That being said, the action between him and Pat McAfee was solid. The Ring General dominated proceedings, but the RAW commentator still had a stumble or two while on offence.

Gunther could have won the match with ease multiple times, but he decided to make McAfee suffer. The Austrian even took a mid-match break to confront Michael Cole, who was supporting his friend. While the NFL veteran made a comeback, with a bunch of kicks, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

Pat McAfee passed out in the Sleeper Hold, as Gunther left Backlash victorious. They even shared a moment of respect after the match. So, while it was a solid effort from the non-wrestler, matches like these have a ceiling.

Rating: ***

#5. John Cena vs. Randy Orton - Undisputed WWE Championship

Well, this was a long match for sure. It certainly had merit, too. Not quite the greatest ever match between Randy Orton and John Cena, their outing at Backlash 2025 was dramatic and solid.

The two eternal rivals had to go the distance - 28 minutes - so they could be forgiven for the slow start. Things got heated towards the middle portion of the match, before the finisher fest began. Cena hit AA after AA, while Orton did not hold back on the RKOs. Unfortunately for him, most of them were while the referee was knocked out.

Expand Tweet

The Viper ended up hitting Attitude Adjustments through two tables, before a few more RKOs. He left Nick Aldis and a bunch of producers lying before setting up for the Punt Kick. This was when the good chaos turned into a confusing mess.

R-Truth got involved and distracted Randy Orton long enough for John Cena to low-blow him and win with a belt shot. Cena left Backlash 2025 with the Undisputed WWE Championship, following a fun match that had quite a few flaws. Aside from the pacing at the start and the overbooked finish, it was an enjoyable watch. A nostalgic watch.

Rating: ***3/4

