53-year-old WWE legend helps John Cena against Randy Orton at Backlash; alliance revealed?

John Cena's newest alliance may have been revealed as he and Randy Orton headlined Backlash 2025 in their final match against each other. It was one hell of a contest, with both men going all out in St. Louis.

However, there were multiple times during the match when Orton had the Undisputed WWE Championship won. He hit several RKOs on Cena while the referee was knocked out, which would either delay the count or deem it impossible.

After one such RKO, Randy Orton set up The Last Real Champion for the Punt Kick with minimal resistance. The Viper would have kicked his opponent's skull off if it wasn't for R-Truth, the biggest John Cena fan in the world. He got in Orton's way and ate an RKO for his troubles.

While it seems innocent enough, Truth's interference directly led to Cena low-blowing his challenger and hitting him with the Undisputed WWE Title to win. The 17-time World Champion left Backlash with his belt, leaving St. Louis heartbroken that their local hero couldn't bring home the gold.

So, while he cost Randy Orton here, it remains to be seen if John Cena accepts R-Truth and officially forms an alliance with him. Chances are that won't happen, with reports indicating the former 24/7 Champion will wrestle his "childhood hero" at Saturday Night's Main Event.

