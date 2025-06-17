Fate of The Judgment Day: Possible directions for the heel faction after this week’s WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is one of WWE RAW’s key factions, and their storyline and emerging angles could not get any more compelling. However, the heel stable could not catch a break as some of its members endured setbacks that could have some significant effects on them.

From Raquel Rodriguez and JD McDonagh losing their matches to Liv Morgan being humiliated by IYO SKY and later on suffering a legitimate injury during her match against Kairi Sane, their week had a rough start.

Considering the recent setback alongside the ongoing rift among its members, The Judgement Day is likely heading into a different course. With that said, here are some of the plausible directions for the villainous group.

#5. Dominik Mysterio turns on Liv Morgan

Power couple. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Since her introduction to The Judgment Day, WWE has been teasing that Roxanne Perez could be Dominik Mysterio’s next love interest. Perez is pretty much copying Liv Morgan’s blueprint on how the current Intercontinental Champion might fall for her.

This betrayal would build on Mysterio’s heel character and his penchant for turning on his allies, like former member and first on-screen partner Rhea Ripley. Pairing with the up-and-coming Perez could refresh Dirty Dom's storyline, not to mention creating a new power couple.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez betrays Liv Morgan

Women's tag team champs. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Cracks are certainly becoming evident between The Judgment Day members and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez if their recent backstage segment on RAW is anything to go by. The former asked the latter to be on her side during her match, but Rodriguez declined, saying she was not medically cleared after her grueling Queen of the Ring first-round bout.

To make things worse, Morgan was legitimately injured during the match against Kairi Sane and could be out of action for a while. Finn Balor will see it as an opportunity to persuade Rodriguez to betray her tag partner.

#3. Dominik Mysterio loses the WWE Intercontinental Championship

And new? (Image credits: wwe.com)

The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh faced off against AJ Styles in a losing effort on this week’s edition of RAW with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio on his side. After the match, Mysterio attempted to attack Styles but failed, as this allowed The Phenomenal One to grab hold of his title and carry it all the way to the back.

In a backstage segment, Styles returned the title to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who revealed to him that a match between him and Dirty Dom is locked in for the upcoming Night of Champions.

It could lead to Mysterio losing his IC Championship to Styles due to the ongoing rift within The Judgment Day. If such a scenario materializes during the Saudi PLE, fans can expect a blame game among its members that could result in Dirty Dom leaving the group.

#2. The Judgment Day split into two factions

The rift within The Judgment Day has gone deeper during this week’s edition of RAW. The episode revealed the cracks in the partnership among the members, which resulted in several setbacks.

This ongoing dynamic within the group may ultimately result in them choosing sides, splitting the heel faction into two. Such a scenario would reflect their conflicting visions, as Finn Balor’s recruitment of Roxanne Perez clashed with Liv Morgan's decisions.

The direction mirrors WWE’s history of faction fallouts, similar to The Bloodline’s shifts that resulted in the formation of a 2.0 iteration of the famed stable.

#1. The Faction could dissolve

The mounting internal conflicts, leadership disputes, and clashing egos are just some of the factors that prove why The Judgment Day is well on its way to Splitsville.

Liv Morgan’s recent confrontation with current WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41 highlight individual ambitions that could also fracture the infamous stable.

Finn Balor's attempts to bring in Roxanne Perez and the group's history of past betrayals involving Edge and Rhea Ripley suggest a pattern of instability.

The dissolution of the group could see Balor pursuing a singles run, possibly bringing back his Demon King alter ego. Liv Morgan might also follow suit, while Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez could put up a new act.

