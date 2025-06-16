WWE Night of Champions 2025: 5 Potential picks for main event glory

This year’s WWE Night of Champions is gearing up to be another monumental event, with all eyes on the match that will headline the upcoming Saudi Premium Live Event.

Known for celebrating WWE Superstars’ championship glory, Night of Champions is expected to deliver a stacked lineup of championship matches and intense rivalries. With the recent happenings on both RAW and SmackDown, it begs the question, which bout will have the honor of headlining the show?

With a massive lineup of superb talents alongside some compelling storylines in play, the possibilities for a show-stealing main event are vast. From deeply personal showdowns to epic championship matches, here are some potential matchups that could close this year’s Night of Champions.

#5. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

It's Tiffy's time. (Image credits: wwe.com)

A Tiffany Stratton-Jade Cargill matchup could be the one headlining this year’s Night of Champions, as it highlights WWE’s superb roster of female talents.

WWE Women’s Champion Stratton had a successful title defense against Nia Jax during the May 16 episode of SmackDown, with Cargill’s interference. However, there’s little build-up going on between them, as Cargill still has some beef to settle with Naomi, who was revealed to have launched the backstage attack on her.

Cargill made it clear, though, before Stratton’s aforementioned title defense, that she’s eyeing Miss Tiffy’s belt and plans on taking it away from her through the Money in the Bank briefcase. Nonetheless, her bitter rival Naomi bested them all during the MITB ladder match.

To that end, Cargill could be planning on something drastic, as this could lead to her having a championship match against Stratton at Night of Champions. If she ends up losing in the Queen of the Ring semifinals, she might earn a shot at the WWE Women's Title if she attacks Tiffany Stratton backstage or pins her in a non-title bout to set up a clash at the end of the month.

#4. Gunther vs. Goldberg

It is believed that WWE could add a career vs. championship stipulation to the match between Gunther and Goldberg, which could take place at Night of Champions.

Gunther’s recent World Heavyweight Championship win could lead to him facing a returning Goldberg. The Hall of Famer’s desire for a final run aligns with The Ring General’s unrelenting presence, and this might create a spectacle fit to headline the upcoming Saudi PLE.

Given the in-ring action the two superstars can offer, the WWE Universe can expect a hard-hitting showdown that could define Gunther’s reign as world champion and Goldberg’s legacy in this potential headliner.

#3. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

The Only Tribal Chief. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming for quite a while now, though there are rumors that he could make his comeback before Night of Champions. Provided that he indeed comes back before the Saudi PLE, there are also rumors suggesting that he might attack CM Punk to snag his spot against John Cena.

Cena calling himself the Last Real Champion will surely not sit well with Reigns, who is on a mission to reclaim his throne. Cena and Reigns’ star power and unresolved tensions could be the perfect show closer at Night of Champions 2025.

#2. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

Heel vs. face (Image credits: wwe.com)

Regarded as the current face of the company, Cody Rhodes could challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship if the impending showdown between Cena and CM Punk gets a narrative shift.

Cena teamed up with Logan Paul to battle Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso during this year’s Money in the Bank. Things are certainly not yet over between them, and there is a possibility that they take their rivalry to Riyadh at Night of Champions.

CM Punk was recently removed from a teaser for the event, and he might drop out of the match owing to his past comments about Saudi Arabia. And if it indeed happens, Rhodes might get his rematch for the WWE Title well before SummerSlam.

It has grown to become an ideological battle as this villain-versus-hero dynamic between them promises in-ring excellence.

#1. John Cena vs. CM Punk is a strong contender to main event Night of Champions 2025

Cena became what he hates. (Image credits: wwe.com)

It was during the June 9 episode of RAW when CM Punk challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, with the latter accepting it for Night of Champions.

Their rivalry in the 2010s was one of the most iconic in WWE’s history, and now that it has pretty much reignited over a decade later, it promises a high-stakes match, not to mention a fitting main event for the PLE.

What makes it even more compelling is the Second City Saint’s past comments regarding the Saudi government, while the Invisible Man’s never-seen seventeen-championship run is at odds with Punk’s fan-driven mission.

Will Punk show up at the PLE? Fans will soon find out.

