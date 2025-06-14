5 unbooked John Cena matches the WWE Universe needs to see before he retires

This week’s edition of SmackDown saw John Cena cutting a fiery promo and reflecting on his decades-long journey, while also speaking about his plans for the remainder of his Farewell Tour. It was marked with bold statements that pretty much set the tone for upcoming title defenses while detailing his retirement strategy.

Ad

With Cena’s Farewell Tour currently underway, some fans have turned their attention to first-time-ever matches for The Franchise Player that can be booked by WWE. They have been musing over such rivalries, pitting him against the industry’s top talents in never-before-seen encounters.

In this article, we take a look at the following five superstars that can be booked to face the 17-time World Champion in never-seen-before encounters:

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

#5. Bronson Reed

Reed decimates CM Punk. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Bronson Reed is a dominant force who has a penchant for squashing his adversaries with his infamous Tsunami Splash finisher. The Auszilla is a plausible first-time matchup for John Cena. The bout would certainly pique the interest of fans, and they will be keen to see how the GOAT’s experience would fare against Reed’s raw power.

Ad

Trending

Their clash will certainly showcase a big-man vs. veteran dynamic that will appeal to fans. Further, a match at a major PLE like this year’s SummerSlam or Night of Champions would surely draw attention.

#4. Bron Breakker

Breakker is a former Intercontinental Champion. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is also a first-time matchup for John Cena that could happen before he retires.

Ad

The up-and-coming main roster superstar brings explosive athleticism that could challenge the 17-time World Champion. Similar to Bronson Reed, a Cena-Breakker match will showcase a collision of different eras and playstyles. This too will be an unforgettable match for Cena before calling it quits.

If this match gets the nod, their clash would symbolize a passing of the torch moment in the wrestling industry, with the Unpredictable Badass surely being the future of the company.

Ad

#3. LA Knight

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Knight and John Cena have crossed paths before, and during those occasions, the two superstars have either shown respect towards each other or formed an alliance in fighting a common foe.

Now that The GOAT has turned heel, not to mention that Knight fired away some seething verbal jabs at Cena, this could mean that a showdown between these two megastars could be on the cards.

LA Knight, a former two-time WWE United States Champion, has electrified fans with his intense promos and in-ring grit. It certainly makes him a suitable foil for the 17-time World Champion’s heel persona as the promotion’s Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

Provided that their match is a go, a clash at this year’s SummerSlam could see Knight go for Cena’s title in an effort to solidify his main event claim.

#2. Gunther

Ad

A first-time-ever match between John Cena and current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther could also be an epic in-ring brawl. The hard-hitting, no-nonsense champ brings a strong-style approach that contrasts with Cena’s.

Since both superstars hold WWE’s most prestigious titles, a clash of champions at a PLE could see The Franchise Player pursue an 18th World Title, while The Ring General would be aiming for the distinction of dethroning an industry icon.

Ad

#1. Goldberg is a sure-fire epic opponent for John Cena

A John Cena vs. Goldberg match would be a dream before Cena finally hangs up his boots. The two have never faced off in a singles match in WWE. Despite this, they both have a shared history, not to mention larger-than-life personas.

There are rumors of the World Heavyweight Title being on the line if Goldberg faces Gunther in the near future. However, nothing has ever been confirmed by the company. WWE could throw a swerve and have Da Man face The Franchise Player instead. It has been billed as Goldberg's retirement match, and it could be one for the ages, with both stars walking away from the ring soon.

If such a blockbuster match came to fruition, the WWE Universe will be very eager to see if Cena can outlast Goldberg’s brute power.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!