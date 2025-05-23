What is next for Gunther this summer? Top 5 predictions for The Ring General

Gunther, being one of the most formidable Superstars in WWE, has cemented his reputation as a no-nonsense competitor whenever he is inside the squared circle. With summer just around the corner, fans are musing on what is next for the Austrian Superstar.

Whatever is ahead for him will certainly shape major WWE PLEs as he continues to be one of the biggest draws of the Stamford-based promotion.

Here are some of the things The Ring General might delve into in the summer of 2025.

#5. Gunther could headline SummerSlam 2025

WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer was made even bigger by becoming the first SummerSlam to take place across two nights. To that end, headlining one of the nights will be another achievement for The Ring General.

He has exhibited his strength and technicality inside a WWE ring to the fans’ amazement. Showcasing it on a much bigger stage, like the upcoming SummerSlam, and potentially headlining it will catch more attention and create new fans.

#4. A WWE United States Championship pursuit

The summer of 2025 could see Gunther eyeing the WWE United States Championship, aiming to add another title to his resume.

As of writing, Jacob Fatu is the reigning champion. The two have yet to cross paths inside the squared circle, and despite being on different brands, such an encounter is inevitable.

A face-off between the two Superstars will be an interesting matchup, as this will be a showdown of The Samoan Werewolf’s explosive athleticism and The Ring General’s technical genius.

#3. Participate in this year’s Money in the Bank

Will Gunther participate in the MITB ladder match? (Image credits: wwe.com)

Gunther’s summer might also include him participating in the Money in the Bank ladder match. He is known for his dominating stature and will utilize it to capture the coveted briefcase to secure a title shot.

His participation in this high-stakes match will certainly add intensity to it. WWE is currently building up the matches for the upcoming PLE. However, based on the promotional poster, it appears that he is headed for MITB.

#2. Rematch against Jey Uso

Jey Uso-Gunther 2? (Image credits: wwe.com)

After decades of hard work and perseverance, Jey Uso finally peaked, becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

The weeks leading to the match were brutal both physically and emotionally for Jey with Gunther’s series of attacks. Now that the OG Bloodline member has captured what was previously his, The Ring General is expected to try and get it back.

If Main Event Jey successfully defends his title against Logan Paul this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event, expect another round of hard-hitting style and high-flying offense from The Ring General and The Yeet Man next month on RAW.

#1. Goldberg's interference kicks off their feud

A Goldberg-Gunther feud was teased as early as last year’s Bad Blood, as it was revealed that the former would be finally hanging up his boots and riding into the sunset. However, nothing followed after their tense encounter during the PLE.

Things might change, though, as they are likely to cross paths again this summer, and it could potentially happen either next month or at SummerSlam.

There are reports suggesting that Goldberg might cost Gunther a title match next month on RAW, and its culmination could happen in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions that same month or at SummerSlam in August.

