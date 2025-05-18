How The Bloodline boosted these WWE Superstars’ careers

The Bloodline is one of the most entertaining storylines in WWE history. Together, Roman Reigns' group captivated the fans for over four years and showcased a tale of dominance, loyalty, and betrayal.

The storyline has not only driven insane viewership but also elevated the careers of several Superstars who got involved with it. Those who got entangled in the narrative got exposure and gathered a stronger fan base while sharpening their craft. This ripple effect of the stable’s dominance has reshaped some of the careers within the main roster.

Here are the four most notable stars whose careers were boosted thanks to the formidable faction.

#4. Paul Heyman

Brains and brawn. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Being The Bloodline's Wiseman certainly reinforced Paul Heyman's status as one of the best managers in WWE history.

Known for his impeccable promos and cunning guidance, he helped amplify Roman Reigns’ Tribal Chief persona. Heyman’s manipulative character was able to help establish angles from Jey Uso’s loyalty to the group to Sami Zayn’s inclusion.

His involvement with the group earned him significant television time over the years, which continues to this date with him deflecting to Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker's faction.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn’s involvement in The Bloodline storyline was an interesting angle considering that he is not blood-related to the Anoa'i family. However, WWE struck gold with Zayn's inclusion in the group.

His time as the Honorary Uce captured the hearts of the WWE Universe as he exhibited his loyalty to the faction alongside his comedic brilliance that would occasionally break some of its members, especially Jey Uso.

One of the most significant moments of the storyline was Sami Zayn betraying Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble. It allowed him to main event WrestleMania 39 with Kevin Owens, where they defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

#2. Jey Uso

YEET! (Image credits: wwe.com)

It is a no-brainer that Jey Uso’s career skyrocketed through The Bloodline storyline, transitioning him from a tag team specialist to a standout singles Superstar.

Jey’s emotional journey throughout the storyline captivated the WWE Universe. His high-stakes matches against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns showcased his in-ring abilities and charisma and elevated his career.

WWE gave Jey a platform to shine as a singles superstar with The Bloodline. After his stint with the faction, Jey cemented his status as a legitimate main eventer.

#1. The Bloodline’s OTC Roman Reigns

Roman two belts. (Image credits: wwe.com)

It would be a crime if The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, were not on this list.

Reigns established himself as a dominant force in WWE as The Tribal Chief and redeemed himself from all the debacles he faced with the Big Dog character. Fans who booed him throughout his babyface run acknowledged his work and showed their undivided support.

The storyline redefined his aura, and his historic championship reign ended up as one of the longest in modern WWE history, cementing Reigns' place among the greats.

