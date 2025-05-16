Logan Paul in WWE: Top 5 triggers of fan dislike

Logan Paul’s larger-than-life persona has made him one of the most notable people across the interwebs and the world. The influencer-turned sports entertainer has built a massive following, but not without ruffling feathers.

His journey through celebrity life has been filled with controversy and missteps that sparked intense backlash. This begs the question: what are the notable things that he did that made him disliked by fans?

Curious about what fuels it? Below are some probable reasons why The Maverick has this polarizing reputation.

#5. Logan Paul’s encounters/clashes with WWE’s esteemed Superstars

Capturing the US title from Rey Mysterio. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Some of Logan Paul's interactions with wrestling greats struck the WWE Universe as disrespectful. A couple of instances include his elimination of Seth Rollins during the Royal Rumble match in 2023 and the WWE United States title win over Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel that same year.

A more recent example is Paul revealing during his Impaulsive podcast that he offered WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin one million dollars to wear the Prime bottle costume for this year’s WrestleMania. The Hall of Famer declined the offer since it did not fit his persona.

It was received with criticism among fans, to which The Maverick apologized.

#4. Controversial business endeavors might have also triggered WWE fans

In addition to being a social media influencer and WWE Superstar, Logan Paul also delves into business. However, this too caused some controversy.

Logan Paul collaborated with fellow internet personalities KSI and MrBeast to launch a brand of snack kits dubbed Lunchly in 2024. This business endeavor gained criticism for its marketing tactics and alleged health concerns.

Another example is his Prime Hydration venture he founded alongside KSI. The way it is promoted within WWE felt like overreach, and fans felt some portions of the matches looked like commercials.

Another notable endeavor he delved into was the 2021 NFT game CryptoZoo, where players could purchase, hatch, and breed animal NFTs. Doing so lets players earn these so-called $ZOO tokens. It raised millions of dollars but failed to deliver a working game.

#3. Seen by fans as a celebrity handout

Flexing. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Logan Paul's career in WWE has indeed shot up quickly. Recall that he made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. A year later, he would go on to capture the WWE United States Championship from Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

These left a bad taste in some fans, deeming him a celebrity handed opportunities. Unlike Superstars who climbed their way up the ladder, Paul’s online popularity has indeed fast-tracked his pro-wrestling career, which caught the ire of fans.

However, Logan Paul has a wrestling background going back to his high school years. He was an outstanding wrestler at Westlake High School in Ohio and even qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I State Championships in 2013.

#2. His in-ring persona is an absolute heat magnet

The former US champ plays a smug, self-centered character that effectively riles up the WWE Universe.

Paul's in-ring persona has a penchant for boasting about his wealth, fame, and every achievement that comes his way, which feels less like a wrestling bad guy trait and more like a real-life attitude. His effortless portrayal of the heel character and his ability to generate thunderous boos proves how effective he is as a sports entertainer.

#1. That fateful incident in Japan

Probably Logan Paul's biggest controversy. (Image credits: YouTube/Logan Paul)

This incident remains one of the main reasons behind the WWE fandom's dislike of Logan Paul. It happened in 2017, when he and some of his friends went to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest to shoot some content. However, everything took a dark turn when they stumbled upon a deceased person believed to have taken his life by hanging.

Despite the sensitivity of the recorded content, they still posted it on his YouTube channel and immediately felt the uproar of the interweb. Despite issuing an apology, many who saw it didn't buy it.

There was a part in the now-deleted video where he explains why he was seen smiling and laughing during the encounter. According to him, it was his way of coping with shocking/sad situations.

This might seem to be true, as he had a similar reaction in one of his earlier vlogs despite having a death in his family.

