4 Reasons why Seth Rollins is the new Mr. WrestleMania

Seth Rollins has grown to be a defining figure within WWE. Through his impressive ring work, especially during The Showcase of the Immortals, he may have just earned the moniker Mr. WrestleMania, which was originally given to WWE Legend Shawn Michaels.

He is known to deliver iconic matches and show-stealing moments that wowed wrestling fans across the globe. The Visionary’s blend of athleticism, cunning, and mic skills are just some of the attributes that allowed him to frequent Mania PLEs.

#4. Since departing The Shield, Seth Rollins has not had a bad WrestleMania performance

Rollins at WM 37. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Since parting ways with The Shield, Seth Rollins has kept up an impressive track record at WrestleMania.

The Visionary remained consistent with superb matches that elevated the PLE’s prestige. His performances during the event showcase his technical skills and ability to hype up the crowd, minus the encounter falling short of excellence.

Truly, the Superstar has dodged the drawbacks of lackluster matches, and this has solidified his status as a WrestleMania standout.

#3. Won numerous titles at The Showcase of the Immortals

Rollins winning the WWE Universal Championship at WM 35. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Alongside his awesome in-ring performances at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins also proved his dominance by capturing multiple titles at the prestigious event.

There have been three notable Mania moments where he captured a WWE Championship. The first was during WrestleMania 31, where he snagged the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Brock Lesnar. Then at WM 34, he won the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Bálor and The Miz. And finally, he defeated Lesnar and was crowned WWE’s Universal Champion a year later.

#2. His Heist of the Century moment at WrestleMania 31

Seth Rollins's aforementioned WrestleMania 31 win over Brock Lesnar was dubbed by many the Heist of the Century.

It was an iconic moment as he finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and turned what was initially scheduled as a singles brawl between Roman Reigns and Lesnar into a Triple Threat match.

There were some close calls during the match that could have cost him the win, but Rollins’s quick thinking (and Roman Reigns's Spear) allowed him to get away from such predicaments.

A Curb Stomp to each of his opponents secured his fate to become a WWE Champion, not to mention doing it during wrestling’s finest hour.

#1. Seth Rollins’s list of legendary opponents at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins went toe-to-toe against an illustrious lineup of wrestling greats at WrestleMania, including Kane, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes. Rollins’s high-profile matches highlight his ability to go up against professional wrestling’s biggest names on its grandest stage.

From his successful cash-in at WrestleMania 31—a moment widely regarded as a pivotal point in his career—to his intense battles with the abovementioned Superstars, WWE’s Visionary has, time and again, risen to the occasion.

