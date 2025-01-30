6 WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes needs to be worried about heading into WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL was a memorable moment. Now that the Stamford-based company is heading towards the 41st edition of The Show of Shows, Rhodes is faced with the daunting task of defending his gold against many top names.

Whoever emerges as his challenger, Rhodes better be ready for the unexpected, as this year’s Showcase of the Immortals may bring one of his toughest title defenses yet. In this listicle, we will look at six superstars that The American Nightmare should keep an eye on heading into WrestleMania 41.

#6 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has proven every superstar he has faced that he is no pushover. He is also known for speaking his mind, regardless of the situation. One such instance was the famous Ucey segment where he averted a brawl between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion’s agility and resilience inside the ring are just a couple of things Cody Rhodes should be wary of if they do cross paths ahead of WrestleMania 41. Many believe Zayn could turn heel after the recent mishaps involving Seth Rollins and Rhodes. Kevin Owens and Karrion Kross have also been inadvertently influencing him to embrace his dark side.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre’s brute strength and unforgiving attitude inside the ring make him a dangerous adversary for Cody Rhodes. The two superstars have some brewing animosity with each other, especially since Rhodes teamed up with the OTC Roman Reigns at last year’s Bad Blood.

Fans were pretty much confused when The Scottish Warrior gave The American Nightmare a hug during the January 3 episode of SmackDown. However, McIntyre showed his true colors by trolling Rhodes on social media.

Going by his rivalry with CM Punk, McIntyre has turned into a dangerous competitor. Hence, Rhodes should definitely keep an eye on him.

#4 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is perhaps one of the finest technical wrestlers of this generation, not to mention a highly decorated one. Whether he plays a babyface or a heel, he remains popular among fans due to his remarkable character work.

Like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, he too has had epic WrestleMania matches in the past. Rollins’ hunger to capture another world championship gold is insatiable. He seemed determined to punch his ticket to 'Mania in his latest promo battle alongside Logan Paul and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Rollins might have set his sights on The Ring General’s title during the aforementioned segment on RAW, but things could change soon. He could pursue Rhodes’ championship after possibly winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

#3 Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes will have to worry about Kevin Owens first before anyone on this list since his title is literally and figuratively hanging in the balance.

Owens' reason for having major heat with Rhodes is the same as Drew McIntyre’s, and the feud's culmination will likely come at this year’s Royal Rumble. Rhodes and KO will be fighting for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the iconic Winged Eagle belt.

Kevin Owens is one tough wrestler who does not back down from challenges. The Prizefighter’s hard-hitting style of wrestling will pretty much spell trouble for Rhodes, as seen in their previous matches.

#2 CM Punk

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk during the January 27 episode of RAW. (Image credits: wwe.com)

CM Punk’s return to WWE in 2023 sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world. Since then, his presence inside the WWE ring—whether it be in a promo battle or in a match—has made fans ecstatic.

Just a few months after his comeback, he entered the fray and slugged it out during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble but was eliminated by none other than Cody Rhodes. To make things worse, he tore his triceps during the match.

Fast forward to the present day, and the two superstars crossed paths again as Punk vowed to come after Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 when he wins the upcoming Royal Rumble.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes 3 at WrestleMania 41?

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes after their match at last year's Bad Blood (Image credits: wwe.com)

Cody Rhodes finally defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship was a herculean task to say the least. However, despite not having that championship gold wrapped around his waist, Reigns' dominance casts a massive shadow over WWE.

Like most of the entries on this list, he too vows to win the upcoming Royal Rumble and challenge Rhodes for the gold at WrestleMania 41. If successful, the OTC could face Rhodes in a rematch of epic proportions.

