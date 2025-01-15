5 Superstars who can ruin Roman Reigns plan to win the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match

Roman Reigns, through The Bloodline’s Wiseman Paul Heyman, announced during the January 10 episode of SmackDown that he would be joining this year’s Royal Rumble match. The Tribal Chief is laser-focused on reclaiming his former glory, including the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While the WWE Universe was elated with the declaration, it has put the main roster on notice since quite a few stars are eyeing that shot at championship gold.

With the numerous superstars he crushed during his reign as champion, it is expected that they will do everything they can to thwart his ambition of reaching the summit once again. Here are some of the superstars who might make that move.

#5. Solo Sikoa

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa (Image credits: wwe.com)

The recent Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa ended with the former emerging as the victor. As per the stipulation, the latter – whether he likes it or not – will have to acknowledge Reigns as his true Tribal Chief. He hasn’t been seen since his loss, though he is scheduled to return this Friday on SmackDown and will likely announce his participation at this year’s Royal Rumble.

His absence on the January 10 episode of the blue brand could be a sign that he is up to something that could be directed at Reigns. If such a plan is proven to be true, he will pretty much put it into play during the eponymous match.

#4. Jacob Fatu

Solo Sikoa’s Enforcer, Jacob Fatu, could also be scheming against Roman Reigns, considering their previous encounters. It is believed that Fatu is a key figure that could prevent The Bloodline spearhead from winning this year’s Royal Rumble match.

Fatu is as ferocious as they get, and Reigns has already had a taste of what it’s like to be on the receiving end of Fatu’s viciousness. Provided he is confirmed for this year’s Royal Rumble, the OTC should keep an eye on him during the 30-man battle royal.

#3. CM Punk

CM Punk and Roman Reigns have had some run-ins in the past. Years have gone by, and the animosity between them is still there. This was evident before and during last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames when the two superstars teamed up to fight Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline, which included Bronson Reed.

Further, Punk has made known his intention of becoming world champion again, making him a major threat to Reigns’ return to glory. This, after he called out both Cody Rhodes and Gunther after his win over Seth Rollins at the WWE RAW Netflix premiere on January 6.

#2. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre has been feuding with several top WWE Superstars as of late, with one of the most recent being CM Punk. However, it is with Roman Reigns that he still has the biggest score to settle.

One of the prime reasons why McIntyre is so livid with Reigns is because during their match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at 2022’s Clash at the Castle PLE, McIntyre was close to emerging victorious when Solo Sikoa interfered, costing him the match and the title.

McIntyre sees next month’s Royal Rumble as the perfect opportunity to return the favor to Reigns and crush his dreams of becoming world champion again.

#1. John Cena will certainly affect Roman Reigns' chances

The G.O.A.T. John Cena (Image credits: wwe.com)

2025 is John Cena’s final year of wrestling, and he has promised to make the most of it before finally hanging up his boots. Like CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, he too announced his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble and aims to win it for the opportunity of a record-breaking 17th world championship.

The G.O.A.T. has said he has no intention of winning another championship, but things could change. Whether he pushes through with it or not, his presence during this year’s Royal Rumble will certainly affect Roman Reigns’ chances of recapturing a world title.

