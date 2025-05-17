Reasons why Goldberg must go after John Cena over Gunther when he returns

Goldberg’s rumored return to WWE has been a topic of discussion among wrestling fans, and they are also musing as to whom he should face when he comes back. With John Cena’s farewell tour in full swing, Titanland is clamoring for these two wrestling greats to go at it inside the squared circle.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is indeed a dominant force within the promotion, where he exhibits his technical prowess in every match. However, the star power of both the Franchise Player and the WCW icon is undeniable.

Here are five reasons why he should clash with the 17-time world champion over The Ring General.

#5. Goldberg vs. Gunther could take place later

Prioritizing John Cena over Gunther is probably a better route to take upon Goldberg’s return to WWE.

Cena’s rich history, not to mention being a multi-time champion, ensures a high-profile rivalry. As for Gunther, there is no denying that he is one of the most established superstars in the business today, and a match against him could also happen in the future.

Further, it gives the creative more time to cook up a storyline between The Ring General and him, provided that they push through with such a rivalry.

#4. A match against John Cena promises to be a huge draw

WWE’s viewership will certainly get a boost if they opt for a Goldberg-John Cena face-off when the former returns to the company.

Leveraging his iconic status and Cena’s global fame, the clash promises mainstream appeal. The 17-time world champion’s star power ensures filled-up arenas, not to mention the online streams could also reach record numbers.

Goldberg, on the other hand, could have a historic in-ring return that captivates millions who want to see him in action once again.

#3. He has never held the WWE Championship

Goldberg with the Universal Title (Image credits: wwe.com)

One might argue that Da Man has already captured a singles title in WWE, but not the WWE Championship itself. One reason for choosing John Cena as his opponent instead of Gunther is that it will create a more compelling storyline.

Locking horns with the record-breaking WWE champion will highlight his unfulfilled legacy, as this creates a high-stakes matchup between them. WWE’s head of creative, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, and his creative team can come up with a championship-focused storyline as fans speculate how these two superstars would size up against each other.

#2. A once-in-a-lifetime match

Truly, Goldberg facing John Cena will be rare and likely an unrepeatable WWE event. This is due to the fact that, like Cena, Goldberg will be on his farewell tour and will finally hang up his boots this year.

Both superstars have undeniable star power to keep fans hooked from start to finish. To that end, choosing Cena over Gunther delivers a once-in-a-lifetime moment, as both fans and pundits will be there to be a part of wrestling history.

#1. It could lead to other first-time matches for him

What an entrance. (Image credits: wwe.com)

For those unaware, Goldberg and John Cena have never faced each other in a one-on-one match inside a WWE ring. While it is true that both are megastars, their careers peaked at different times. Hence, the aforementioned bout never came to fruition.

Aside from Cena, their yet-to-be-confirmed matchup could also usher in other debut matches against stars such as AJ Styles and CM Punk. With that in mind, going after Cena would be a better choice, as other bouts can still happen as well as the exciting storylines that go with it, provided the veteran intends to have multiple matches on his final run.

