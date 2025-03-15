CM Punk to finally ask Paul Heyman for the favor? 4 Directions for the superstar after his loss on RAW

The CM Punk–Seth Rollins Steel Cage Match during this week’s edition of WWE RAW ended with The Visionary winning the match due to Roman Reigns' interference. Rollins didn’t get to celebrate, though, as he was demolished by his former Shield "brother."

To add insult to injury, Punk also suffered the same fate at the hands of the Only Tribal Chief. This was after Reigns saw his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, helping The Best in The World get back to his feet.

Now that another epic clash between him and Rollins has wrapped up, what is next for The Second City Saint after a disappointing loss? Here are four plausible paths that the former world champion may take:

#4. CM Punk could embrace the dark side and turn heel

CM Punk. [Image via WWE.com]

CM Punk's failure to secure a world championship match at WrestleMania 41 could trigger him to become a heel.

His heel turn could lead to new angles and fresh feuds, not to mention that such a move could still sit well with the WWE Universe considering how good Punk's bad-guy persona was back in the day.

#3. CM Punk could convince Paul Heyman to leave Roman Reigns

The Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins during the March 10 episode of RAW was a certified barn burner, as the two superstars pushed each other to their limits. Things got more interesting with the involvement of the Undisputed Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman.

After the match, Roman saw his Wiseman consoling Punk. This ticked him off and resulted in Punk being on the receiving end of a Spear.

Since Punk was once a Heyman Guy and the friendship between him and the 59-year-old is still very much evident, The Second City Saint may sway Heyman and form an alliance with him in retaliation to what the OTC did to the former AEW star.

#2. He could main-event WrestleMania 41 alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are currently intertwined in a heated rivalry. Their recent scuffle on RAW showcased the nuclear heat between the three megastars.

Considering how intense this feud has become, the Triple H-led creative team may decide to feature them in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

#1. He could finally ask Paul Heyman for that favor

CM Punk’s dream to headline WrestleMania 41 in a world championship match was shattered when John Cena last eliminated the 46-year-old in the Men's Elimination Chamber to become Cody Rhodes’ challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals.

But there is still a glimmer of hope for Punk, as he still has a favor card up his sleeve. Many have been musing about what favor that could be, and now that WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, The Voice of The Voiceless might finally cash in his favor. The former world champion could ask Paul Heyman to talk to Triple H and persuade The Game to include him in the Undisputed WWE Title match at WrestleMania 41.

The current situation between Punk, Reigns, and Seth Rollins is hinting at a possible Triple Threat Match in Vegas. Provided that such a match comes to fruition, a stipulation could be added to it. According to the stipulation, whoever wins the match will be included in the Cody Rhodes–John Cena encounter, leading to a Triple Threat affair.

