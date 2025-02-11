WrestleMania 41 Showdown: 5 Alternative matches for Gunther if not Jey Uso

WrestleMania 41 is just a couple of months away and Gunther will be in for the biggest match in his career as World Heavyweight Champion. This comes after he attacked "Main Event" Jey Uso during this week’s edition of RAW and was chosen as the Royal Rumble winner’s opponent for the aforementioned PLE.

It is expected that their Mania face-off will be an explosive one as things are heating up quickly between them. However, there are some fans who believe that Jey should've chosen Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes instead of him to bring back what was lost from his family.

What if Jey did choose Cody? Who would Gunther have faced on wrestling’s Grandest Stage? Below are some notable Superstars that could've put The Ring General on notice.

#5. Ludwig Kaiser

A match between Gunther and Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser at WrestleMania 41 would certainly have been a great addition to the PLE. This is due to the rich history between the two Superstars during their time together in one of WWE’s most formidable factions.

The sports entertainment giant could've cooked up a narrative where Kaiser talks about being in the World Heavyweight Champion’s shadow for the longest time, not to mention doing all the dirty work he did alongside former teammate and recently released Superstar Giovanni Vinci.

Kaiser would be able to utilize his technical proficiency inside the ring, which is in contrast to the champion’s power moves and hints of Strong Style. Kaiser's run as a singles competitor could've reached new heights and solidified his place as one of WWE's best prospects, provided that the match was confirmed for WrestleMania 41.

#4. Kevin Owens

It has been a while since Gunther and Kevin Owens fought one-on-one inside a WWE ring, and what better way would it have been for them to slug it all out than at WrestleMania 41?

The last time the two stars had a singles match was during the June 5 episode of WWE RAW back in 2023. This was a non-title match at the time, and the two poured their hearts out in a fight fit for a PLE.

The Prizefighter’s technicality and hard-hitting move sets blended well with The Ring General’s dominating gameplay.

It was a shame that such a rivalry was not revisited last year by WWE’s Creative team and it certainly would've been an enticing feud leading to WrestleMania 41.

#3. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is known for his intense demeanor whenever he is competing. Gunther already had a taste of it when they went at it in 2022 at NXT TakeOver 36. His lengthy run as NXT UK Champion at the time came to an end when he was finally defeated by Dragunov.

The match received universal acclaim from critics and fans alike due to their stellar performance inside the ring. WWE Creative may have wanted to revisit and feature the match at WrestleMania 41 if Dragunov wasn't out with injury.

However, reports were suggesting that he has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center, and it is now believed that the Unbesiegbar’s return is imminent.

#2. Logan Paul

Logan Paul would've been an interesting matchup against Gunther for WrestleMania 41.

The YouTuber-turned WWE Superstar has expressed his interest in becoming a World Heavyweight Champion, putting Gunther on notice. The champ was not fazed by the challenge and vowed to “slap the stupid smirk” off of Paul’s face. The two had already exchanged verbal blows at each other on several occasions, and certainly had the foundation for a match at this year’s ‘Mania.

Paul is a high-flyer inside the ring, where he performs insane spots during his matches. The champ, on the other hand, is a grounded wrestler whose moves possess power that could end a match early.

In the event this match comes to fruition, how would The Maverick’s athletic and high-flying skills fare with The Ring General’s dominating force?

#1. A Roman Reigns-Gunther match at WrestleMania 41 would be a first for them

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman at WrestleMania XL (Image credits: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns and Gunther have yet to face off inside a WWE ring as singles competitors, and there has been quite the discussion about it as fans are also musing about such a matchup. Reigns and Gunther are two of the most dominant superstars in WWE as of late, and it will only be a matter of time before they finally cross paths inside the squared circle.

Both superstars are record holders for having the longest championship reigns in this generation for respective titles, not to mention that they are rarely pinned for the three count by their opponents.

The two could be part of a storyline where they want to see who among them is the toughest while they try to end each other’s era of dominance. The OTC would also have his eye on Gunther’s title, leading to a perfect potential matchup for WrestleMania 41.

