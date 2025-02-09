Predicting the WrestleMania 41 match card following WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble 2025 has just ushered WrestleMania 41 season, where new rivalries have been made known, and ongoing ones have become as hot as ever. Now that the 'Rumble dust has settled, fans and pundits are beginning to muse about the epic matches that could go down during ‘Mania.

Alongside the brewing feuds are the unexpected eliminations and crowd-popping comebacks that will certainly add more swerves to the storylines that keep fans glued to the product every week. With the recent developments that went down over the weekend, here are just some of the potential matches that could be booked for professional wrestling’s biggest spectacle:

#7. AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and AJ Styles during this year's Royal Rumble. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Logan Paul was the 30th entrant at this year’s Royal Rumble and managed to toss over the rope two of WWE’s biggest names, CM Punk and AJ Styles.

The Second City already has his hands full since there are brewing feuds with names like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. He could get back at Logan Paul and add him to his hit list, but Styles might get his revenge first considering how he was blindsided by the social media star during the 'Rumble.

The Phenomenal One just returned from an injury and was raring to make up for lost time, but his 'Rumble stint was cut short courtesy of Paul. This could result in him proving his mettle against the former WWE United States Champion and could showcase it at WrestleMania 41.

#6. Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair returning to in-ring action during the Royal Rumble and instantly placing herself in the title picture was met with mixed reactions from fans and pundits.

This week’s edition of RAW saw reigning Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Flair cutting a promo where the former was asking the latter to pick her for a title match at WrestleMania 41. However, it is believed that The Queen could be setting her sights on the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton’s agility inside the ring would very much complement that of Flair's. Moreover, this will certainly elevate the champion's name even more considering how highly decorated her opponent would be. We can possibly expect a top-notch match between these two superstars if The Queen chooses Tiffany Stratton.

#5. Jey Uso vs. Gunther

Jey Uso was the last man standing at this year’s Men's Royal Rumble Match, further solidifying him as a singles competitor who is worthy of becoming a World Champion in WWE.

During his promo on this week’s edition of RAW, he came face to face with current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, where The Ring General promised a world of hurt for the Yeet Master should the latter choose him.

Main Event Jey has lost to Gunther thrice already. Will he finally get that big W and the gold at WrestleMania 41 if this match comes to fruition? Only time will tell.

#4. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

It was during last year’s Money in the Bank when John Cena announced his retirement from professional wrestling. He also revealed during the PLE that he would embark on a year-long Farewell Tour, with WrestleMania 41 being his final Show of Shows.

After being the runner-up at the recently concluded Men's Royal Rumble, he revealed his interest in capturing his 17th World Title, putting both Cody Rhodes and Gunther on notice.

Since Rhodes is considered the current face of the company, what better way to make Cena's Farewell Tour a memorable one than to have a match against The American Nightmare at this year’s ‘Mania? Cena was The Face That Runs The Place in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era, where he was heavily pushed by the promotion.

#3. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn after receiving a Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens on RAW. [Image credits: wwe.com]

The aftermath of the Sami Zayn-CM Punk Elimination Chamber qualifier match during this week’s RAW was indeed an unexpected one. While everything seemed good between the two competitors, Kevin Owens attacked Zayn from behind and delivered a vicious Package Piledriver.

Considering they have been close friends in the past, Owens’ assault on Zayn has shocked fans. The Prizefighter’s disappointment towards what he considers his best buddy triggered the attack, and this could lead to them settling the score at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has pretty much reignited anew at this year’s Royal Rumble.

McIntyre was eliminated by Priest during the 30-man clash, and reports suggested that The Scottish Warrior was furious about the manner of it backstage. Further, it can be recalled that during WrestleMania XL, McIntyre briefly became the World Heavyweight Champion after his match against Seth Rollins until Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after Punk's involvement to become the new champion.

Now that the Scottish Warrior has moved to SmackDown, it is believed that he and The Archer of Infamy will be working on a storyline leading to WrestleMania 41.

#1. A Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 could be epic

Both Seth Rollins and The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns are somewhat on a redemption arc in their respective careers since both superstars want to get back on top and capture another championship gold under their names. Punk is also aiming to win another World Title, though he has yet to main event The Show of Shows, and WWE WrestleMania 41 could be it.

Three of the promotion’s biggest names have an intertwined history as old grudges have been reignited with the ongoing narratives that got fans hooked. What happened between them at this year’s Royal Rumble could be a taste of what could go down at WrestleMania 41, as the probability of them delving into a Triple Threat Match during the PLE is very likely.

