4 directions for John Cena after potentially losing the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena losing the Undisputed WWE Championship will certainly mark a turning point in his illustrious career. As a record-breaking 17-time world champion, his direction following such a loss will be highly anticipated by both fans and pundits alike.

Known for his global appeal, there is the possibility that his decision after losing the title could significantly influence the landscape of WWE. Whether he explores new opportunities or remains a central figure inside the ring, it is certain that it will gain widespread interest.

Here are some of the directions The GOAT might take if he loses his Undisputed WWE Championship.

#4. John Cena might revert to being a babyface

Good guy Cena.

Losing the WWE Undisputed Championship will certainly be a humbling experience for John Cena, as this could make him go back to his babyface persona.

The 17-time world champion, despite being a face for the entirety of his WWE career until now, could still reignite fan support and drive compelling storylines if he goes back to being a good guy. Cena’s charisma and history of inspiring the fandom will make such a transition very natural, and this could lead to memorable rivalries against the top heels of the company.

#3. He could go on to have an epic feud with another superstar

John Cena could ignite a non-title feud with another top star of the company after losing the title. His impressive in-ring credentials will ensure a high-profile rivalry that would pique the interest of the WWE Universe.

Dubbed as the greatest of all time, having a feud with him will be ideal for his opponents, as this would elevate them through superb matches and compelling promos. Additionally, going in this direction will keep him active in the ring, leveraging his legacy for fresh storylines and angles.

#2. Putting over an emerging talent

Following his potential Undisputed WWE Championship loss, John Cena could focus on putting over an emerging WWE talent.

Cena could not ask for more in terms of what he has achieved in his career as a WWE Superstar. This could be his way of giving back to the industry, as his credibility makes him ideal for putting over up-and-coming talent.

By engaging in feuds or matches with fresh talents, Cena can strap their careers with rocket boosters, shooting them up to wrestling stardom. This in turn would strengthen WWE’s future roster that is currently filled to the brim with future greats.

Doing so allows The GOAT to remain a key figure in WWE while nurturing fresh talent.

#1. Making an appearance/competing in other wrestling promotions

WWE is now lenient in terms of letting their superstars appear in wrestling promotions other than theirs. To that end, John Cena might be allowed to do so after losing his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Both TNA and WWE have good working relations, as some of the former’s in-ring talents can be seen in the latter and vice versa. There is also WWE’s acquisition of the famed Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, as the purchase was announced during WrestleMania 41’s pre-show.

The 17-time world champion may pay a visit to the aforementioned promotions, as wrestling fans could take a newfound interest in them and their roster of amazing talents. Imagine Cena making an appearance at AAA as his Juan Cena alter ego chanting “lucha!”

