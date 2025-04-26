WrestleMania 41/RAW fallout: 5 ways Roman Reigns and CM Punk’s path to payback on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman

Following a shocking twist at WrestleMania 41 Night One and on RAW after 'Mania, tensions are off the charts as Roman Reigns and CM Punk find themselves duped by Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

Ad

The events have indeed left the WWE Universe buzzing, as they are musing on how these two powerhouses will respond to the disrespect that they endured. With both their pride on the line and Titanland watching, Reigns and Punk are itching to get their hands on whoever betrayed them.

The fallout from both WrestleMania 41 and this week's RAW has set the stage for a fiery feud as the OTC and The Second City Saint navigate their next steps on their revenge tour.

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the possible ways they can get even.

#5. Sabotaging The Visionary's championship pursuit

Ad

Now that Seth Rollins' alliance with Paul Heyman has been revealed, it is highly likely that he will be in pursuit of another world title.

He could either be vying for John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship or Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship. If such a scenario happens, either Roman Reigns or CM Punk will certainly take advantage of it and make Rollins' world title dream into a living nightmare.

The backstabbed superstars could also do the aforementioned even without that championship quest.

Ad

#4. Backstage attack on either Seth Rollins or Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns and CM Punk could also resort to launching an attack on either Seth Rollins or Paul Heyman backstage.

The backstage is a completely different playground in comparison to the squared circle. There, every piece of equipment they see can be at their disposal, not to mention inflicting a whole lot of hurt on whoever among Rollins and Heyman they come across backstage.

Ad

They can also do it in spots where there are no cameras, allowing for at least a clean getaway.

#3. Setting their crosshairs on Bron Breakker

Ad

It came as a shock to most fans when former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker was added to the mix. Some fans might recall, though, that Paul Heyman already showed interest in Breakker back when he was still in NXT.

The second-generation superstar is a formidable addition to whatever faction Seth Rollins and Heyman are building. To that end, Roman Reigns and CM Punk need to solve the Breakker problem to cripple the Architect and the Wiseman's plans.

Ad

#2. CM Punk could be orchestrating a fake alliance with his so-called best friend

CM Punk could also set Paul Heyman up by forgiving him for what he did at WrestleMania 41. This would, in turn, lure both Seth Rollins and Heyman into a false sense of security.

Once they fall for it, The Second City Saint could give them a taste of their own medicine as Roman Reigns joins in to inflict more damage to both his former stablemate and counsel.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns and CM Punk allying against Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman

An unholy alliance. (Image credits: wwe.com)

If last year's Survivor Series: WarGames is anything to go by, a partnership between Roman Reigns and CM Punk is highly unlikely. However, considering the incident that occurred during the post-Mania RAW, the two superstars may put aside their differences and form an unlikely alliance.

Ad

Provided that this comes to fruition, there is a possibility that a high-stakes match between them and the team-up of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker could be booked for this year's Backlash next month.

The combined star power of the OTC and the Best in the World could be too much for Rollins and Breakker, since the two Superstars are itching to get their hands on the people who betrayed them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More