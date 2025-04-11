What is next for CM Punk as 2025 unfolds? Predictions for The Best in the World this year

CM Punk’s return to WWE in 2023 gave every wrestling fan the surprise of their lives, as they sorely missed him in the famed promotion.
Punk’s pro wrestling journey has been marked by controversy, impeccable in-ring work, and undeniable charisma. In 2025, fans and pundits alike are musing about what lies ahead for the WWE Superstar within the remaining months of the current year.
From future rivalries to championship pursuits, Titanland is waiting for what could be next for The Best in the World.
#7. The CM Punk – Paul Heyman partnership
CM Punk and Paul Heyman could once again have a full-time alliance, provided that the latter part ways with his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
For those unaware, Punk already cashed in the favor as he wanted Heyman to be on his side during his match at WrestleMania 41. Reigns will see it as a form of betrayal, as this could see a reformed alliance between The Second City Saint and The Bloodline’s Wiseman.
#6. Getting an unlikely ally
Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are, by far, two of CM Punk’s most bitter rivals in WWE. It is indeed a far-fetched idea that either one of them would team up with him inside the squared circle, but it is still a possibility.
Despite the animosity towards each other, one of them might team up with Punk and fight a familiar foe. WWE has a penchant for curveballs, and this could be one of them.
#5. Bringing back his wife, AJ Lee
The Second City Saint could orchestrate his wife’s return to WWE and capitalize on their relationship for a compelling narrative. AJ Lee has been out of WWE for quite a while now, though there have been rumors of her considering a return.
The husband-and-wife tandem could be involved in a mixed tag match against an equally talented WWE couple if her return to the company comes to fruition. However, her health and her interest in a comeback will remain variables on this one.
#4. Capturing another WWE championship
CM Punk capturing gold could also be a possibility this year. This will certainly leverage his current momentum as one of WWE’s biggest superstars.
His in-ring skills and massive fanbase make him a strong contender for either the WWE World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship. In this context, there have even been speculations suggesting that a world title match could be in the works for him.
#3. Spearheading a new faction
CM Punk has a history of leading wrestling stables in WWE, notably the Straight Edge Society and New Nexus. This is plausible in 2025 since he has a growing number of adversaries within the company.
Provided that it pushes through, he might tap the services of either the babyface superstars of the promotion or wrestlers that fans least expect. Imagine if Punk were to form an unholy alliance with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre as they confront a common enemy.
#2. Securing a match against John Cena
John Cena’s farewell tour is currently underway as he is set to face the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. This occurred after The G.O.A.T. sold his soul to The Rock and betrayed The American Nightmare at this year’s Elimination Chamber.
This did not sit well with CM Punk, as he launched a heated rant against both Cena and The Rock during an episode of RAW. In line with this, he expressed his interest in fighting either one of the aforementioned legends since he described such matches as coming with “big fat paychecks.”
#1. Turning heel
CM Punk's turning heel will be an interesting storyline in 2025. Punk is known for his edgy persona and seething promos that pretty much flirt with villainy.
His feud with Drew McIntyre teased his heelish tendencies, as these were on full display during their Hell in a Cell Match during this year’s Bad Blood PLE. Punk going down this path will certainly gain mixed reactions from fans and open new narratives and rivalries for The Second City Saint.