5 Top WWE Superstars who are likely to miss WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is building up to be the largest as of yet, considering the high-stakes matches involving WWE’s biggest Superstars. Unfortunately, not all of them will make it to this year’s Show of Shows.

From injuries and contract negotiations to changes in creative direction, these Superstars usually get sidelined due to these reasons. There are even instances that it is the wrestler’s decision to take a back seat in the meantime for reasons of their own.

As the PLE draws near, there are already growing speculations about who among them will not be part of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. Here are some names that are creating quite the buzz regarding that matter.

#5. Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania 41 is certainly a long shot for Brock Lesnar since his future with the company remains cloudy. For those unaware, his name got dragged into the Vince McMahon controversy, resulting in his absence from the promotion.

There are no official plans being announced about his return since WWE is wary about the legal issue the Superstar is currently in.

However, a recent sighting of Lesnar at a steakhouse in Austin, Texas, may provide a glimmer of hope to longing fans. When asked about a potential in-ring comeback, The Beast Incarnate replied, “We’ll see.”

#4. Becky Lynch

As of now, there is still uncertainty if Becky Lynch will be back in time for WrestleMania 41 or if she will ever step into a WWE ring at all. Lynch has been out of action since losing the Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan back in May of last year, not to mention her contract expired the following month.

Nonetheless, the latest updates state that she signed a fresh contract with the WWE, adding that talks of her return at WrestleMania 41 have already been discussed. She was even spotted in a promotional video for WWE RAW on Netflix.

Imagine the pop it would bring if The Man indeed returned for the year’s biggest wrestling event. Until then, though, fans will have to keep their fingers crossed.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn might also miss WrestleMania 41 due to his absence in the storyline buildup for the upcoming PLE. Zayn seemed to have gone radio silent after his match at this year’s Elimination Chamber against his former buddy Kevin Owens.

It was initially reported that the Great Liberator requested some time off from the WWE ring. Such a move is unheard of since most of his fellow Superstars are doing everything they can to be part of the two-night event. The former Intercontinental Champion later responded on social media, debunking such reports.

Now that the bout between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton has been confirmed for WrestleMania 41, there are speculations that he may participate in the match to deepen further the storyline between him, Owens, and Orton.

#2. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss being pulled from WWE World during WrestleMania week concerned fans that she might be excluded from WrestleMania 41 as well.

With only a few weeks left before wrestling’s biggest PLE, Little Miss Bliss missing out on the build-up to ‘Mania may suggest that she might have suffered an injury or is saving herself for an upcoming storyline after ‘Mania.

Speculations suggest that she could be involved in a storyline with the Wyatt Sicks as the creepy collective is rumored to have a spot at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. Further, it was recently reported that Bo Dallas—aka Uncle Howdy—was medically cleared to compete after suffering an injury (believed to be a shoulder injury) last year.

#1. The Final Boss The Rock might also miss WrestleMania 41

The Rock, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Considering the storyline he is in alongside Cody Rhodes and John Cena, some fans and critics believe The Rock missing The Show of Shows could be just a ploy. Further, he addressed it on social media, stating that he would be present during the PLE.

If he is indeed a no-show at this year’s ‘Mania, due to prior commitments, WWE will likely utilize its top stars or book one of its Hall of Famers for the upcoming spectacle.

