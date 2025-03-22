Is The Rock gone from WWE and out of WrestleMania 41? What we know after John Cena ignored him

With each passing day, the storyline for WWE WrestleMania 41 is developing at its full pace. One of the biggest narratives right now is the feud between John Cena and Cody Rhodes which will lead to an Undisputed WWE Championship match at The Shows of the Shows. The rivalry between these two stars started at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event when The Franchise Player emerged as the victor of the Men's Chamber match.

After the Chamber bout, Cena turned heel and joined hands with The Rock. The duo along with Travis Scott destroyed The American Nightmare. However, since this angle, The Final Boss hasn't appeared on TV or even been mentioned in the storyline. Even during Cena and Rhodes' confrontation on RAW last week, both the stars did not mention The People's Champion.

Additionally, the Undisputed WWE Champion has also not addressed the newly formed alliance of Rock and Cena, which sparks the assumption that is The Rock gone from WWE and out from WrestleMania 41. As of now, the are still real chances that WWE will bring The Rock back for WrestleMania 41 and he is not out of the storyline.

The first promo of The Franchise Player was mainly dedicated to the motivation behind his heel turn and why he decided to go against fans. So it's probable that the company might solely want to focus on Cena's heel turn angle on last week's RAW rather than addressing The Rock and Cena alliance in that segment.

This could be why the Hollywood star has not yet incorporated in the storyline since Elimination Chamber. In the upcoming weeks before WrestleMania, fans could see, The Rock's name finally getting cited in the storyline.

It could lead to The People's Champion becoming part of the Undisputed Title match at 'Mania, most ideally by standing outside the ring during the match to support John Cena.

Vince Russo feels that The Rock may have backstage issues in WWE

Recently Vince Russo was part of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. Russo stated that he believes The Final Boss is currently facing some backstage issues in the company. This is why, his name didn't get mentioned on RAW last week.

Russo added that it does not make sense for The Franchise Player to not mention The Final Boss's name in his promo on the red brand. This is why he is speculating that some backstage issues could be the reason behind Rock's name not being part of the storyline since post-Elimination Chamber.

