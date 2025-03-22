The Rock may have backstage issues in WWE that is affecting current storyline, ex-employee feels (Exclusive)

The Rock's name was noticeably absent from John Cena's WWE RAW promo this past week. The Cenation Leader called out his fanbase for booing him over the years. The promo was followed by a confrontation with Cody Rhodes.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo alluded to a possible backstage issue involving The Final that may have prevented his mention on RAW this past Monday.

"There's got to be more going on than meets the eye, because this doesn't make any sense. It doesn't make any sense for Cena not to bring him up in the promo. It doesn't make any sense; not for Rock to send a video. It doesn't make any sense. So I'm just assuming something Is going on politically or backstage because there's no rhyme or reason that Cena does not mention The Rock." [25:36 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Russo previously claimed WWE made a huge mistake with how they formatted John Cena's promo segment with Cody Rhodes on RAW, noting that it should've been laid out throughout the show. Both men will come face-to-face next Monday on the red brand.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback