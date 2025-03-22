  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • The Rock may have backstage issues in WWE that is affecting current storyline, ex-employee feels (Exclusive)

The Rock may have backstage issues in WWE that is affecting current storyline, ex-employee feels (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 22, 2025 09:27 GMT
The Rock signaled John Cena to turn heel at Elimination Chamber (Image via WWE.com).
The Rock signaled John Cena to turn heel at Elimination Chamber (Image via WWE.com).

The Rock's name was noticeably absent from John Cena's WWE RAW promo this past week. The Cenation Leader called out his fanbase for booing him over the years. The promo was followed by a confrontation with Cody Rhodes.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo alluded to a possible backstage issue involving The Final that may have prevented his mention on RAW this past Monday.

"There's got to be more going on than meets the eye, because this doesn't make any sense. It doesn't make any sense for Cena not to bring him up in the promo. It doesn't make any sense; not for Rock to send a video. It doesn't make any sense. So I'm just assuming something Is going on politically or backstage because there's no rhyme or reason that Cena does not mention The Rock." [25:36 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Russo previously claimed WWE made a huge mistake with how they formatted John Cena's promo segment with Cody Rhodes on RAW, noting that it should've been laid out throughout the show. Both men will come face-to-face next Monday on the red brand.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी