WWE made a huge mistake with Cody Rhodes and John Cena on RAW, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes and John Cena came face-to-face for the first time since Elimination Chamber on RAW this week. The American Nightmare laid into his WrestleMania opponent for the massive betrayal.

The 16-time world champion was the first to come out on RAW, where he berated fans and stated that he was in a toxic relationship with the WWE Universe all these years. The legend also noted that he was breaking up with the fans and received a chorus of non-PG chants. He was later confronted by Cody Rhodes. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo was less than pleased with the segment.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said WWE made a huge mistake with the way they booked the segment between Cody Rhodes and John Cena on the show.

"Again, bro, somebody said it earlier, you've got Cena and Cody Rhodes in the building and you're ending with Bron Breakker and Penta. That's all you need to know. That's all you need to know. Because if I've got those two in the building, this three hour show is being written around them. So we're taking Cena and we're taking Cody and we are laying out the whole show."

He added that the show should have ended with them.

"What do they do in the beginning of the show? Where are we in the middle of the show? Where are we at the end of the show? And then we're plugging everything else in that the fact that those two are in the building and this is how you end the show tells you everything you need to know." [From 1:05:55 onwards]

Earlier on the podcast, Russo highlighted an issue with Cena's promo by drawing comparisons to previous promos by the likes of Paul Bearer and former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Fans will have to wait to see what else Cena has to say on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

