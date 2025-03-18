Major issue with John Cena's promo on WWE RAW explained by ex-employee (Exclusive)

John Cena explained why he turned heel on WWE RAW this week. The former Franchise Player had a lot to say to the fans before he was confronted by his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Cody Rhodes.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo pointed out a major issue with John Cena's promo on WWE RAW, questioning the lack of a narrator in the whole angle.

"I was talking about, you know, Paul Bearer. Paul Bearer would go out there, narrate the story for you. Vince McMahon would go out there, Mr. McMahon, narrate the story for you. Who's the narrator in this? I still don't understand why Cena turned. We don't know where The Rock is. We don't know why Cody let Cena kick him in the b*lls and not do anything. Nobody's telling us this story." [From 42:12 onwards]

The former WWE writer also addressed Cena's "victim of an abusive relationship" line from the promo on RAW, noting it didn't make sense because not every fan cheered for him during the last 25 years.

"That line makes no sense. 'You bullied me into being your damn puppet.' None of this makes any sense. And then he says, 'No more. I'm not a babyface. I'm not a heel. I'm a human being.' Bro, you were at the top of that company for 20 freaking years, bro," Russo said. [From 43:30 onwards]

John Cena's RAW outburst was seemingly backed by a two-time AEW Champion. The former 16-time World Champion left the ring amid goodbye chants from the WWE Universe. It remains to be seen when Cena will show up next.

