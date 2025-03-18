John Cena's WWE RAW outburst seemingly backed by 2-time AEW champion

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe and wrestling fans in general when he turned to the dark side at Elimination Chamber 2025. The once leader of the Cenation was seemingly referenced by AEW star and former champion Max Caster in a spoofy social media post recently.

This week on Monday Night RAW, the 47-year-old superstar finally addressed his turn in a fiery promo aimed against a hostile crowd in Brussels, Belgium. Cena lashed out against the Stamford-based company's fanbase for the hatred and antagonism that a section of the latter had displayed towards him for 25 years. The former WWE Champion tore into fans for sporting and meaninglessly spouting his well-known branding catchphrases, including "Never Give Up," while himself claiming to be the true embodiment of them.

Interestingly, sometime after the latest edition of RAW, AEW's Max Caster seemingly spoofed John Cena's "Never Give Up" motto on social media. In response to a user on X/Twitter crudely asking him to shut up, the former All Elite World Tag Team and Trios Champion shared a defiant three-word phrase in response and you can check out his tweet here.

"NEVER SHUT UP" - said Caster's graphic, seemingly parodying John Cena's 'Never Give Up' catchphrase.

Caster could also have been referencing the "Never Shut Up" catchline as it appears on his recent AEW merch.

Cena stunned fans earlier this month in Toronto, Canada when he brought his two-decade-plus long run as the sports entertainment juggernaut's most consistent and reliable babyface to a bloody end, joining forces with The Rock and brutally assaulting Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and earning a shot at the title at WrestleMania 41.

WWE legend John Cena is supposedly a fan of Max Caster

During an interview in 2023, Max Caster talked at length about the influence John Cena had on his career.

The self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive claimed that the WWE legend corresponded with him occasionally, and supposedly even approved of his entrance raps and the way he went about his business. However, Caster noted that he has never met Cena in person.

"John Cena is a huge inspiration. I’ve never met him, but he reaches out to me from time to time. He’s been very, very nice, and for my hero as a teenager to reach out to me and, in the midst of people saying, ‘Oh, you’re a Cena rip-off, you’re just doing something that’s old, we don’t want to see this in wrestling now,’ for him to reach out and say, ‘You’re doing it the right way,’ sometimes he says I do it better than he did, it’s his opinion. I don’t know if I wanna agree with that, but I believe in myself, 100%, and his confidence in me only boosts me up," Caster said. (H/T - Fightful)

Watch the video below for his comments:

While Cena will try to win his 17th World Title at The Show of Shows, Platinum Max is still chasing his first win since launching his open challenge series in AEW.

