Why Triple H will likely allow John Cena to win his record-breaking 17th world title in WWE; reason explained

Ever since John Cena announced his retirement tour, pro wrestling fans have been looking forward to The Champ winning the record-breaking 17th world championship. The first instance was Royal Rumble, but unfortunately, Jey Uso eliminated him right at the end and secured his world championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The Leader of the Cenation announced himself for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, and if he wins, he will secure a world championship match at The Show of Shows. Since Uso has already challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, John Cena will have to take on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, there is a possibility that The American Nightmare vs. The Final Boss or the OTC for the championship is still an angle being considered.

However, that doesn't mean the dream of seeing John Cena become the 17-time world champion is shattered. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained on Busted Open Radio that WWE wants to ensure its creations outshine everyone else's in the pro wrestling industry. Keeping that in mind, Triple H may ensure Cena wins the world championship this year to claim that WWE's homegrown guy is the most decorated world champion.

"I can see the WWE salivating over being able to say that their homegrown guy, who they created in a test tube in OVW, who became one of the biggest pro wrestlers and on many people's Mount Rushmore is now in the number one spot of the most decorated World Heavyweight Champion of all time. WWE can take full credit for this. ... the WWE will always want their creations to outshine anybody else's creations." (H/T WrestlingInc)

In fact, to provide an absolute twist to the story, Triple H can book John Cena to win the championship on his last day!

Wrestling veteran reveals a money-making match for WrestleMania 41 involving John Cena

Fans have to wait until Elimination Chamber to know who will challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Apart from that, there is a possibility that the wrestling juggernaut is looking into a triple threat between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As per wrestling veteran Bill Apter, the above three-man clash is not a money-making match. Instead, the company should book a different triple threat between Punk, Cena, and Rhodes, where The Champ pins The Second City Saint to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion, which also ensures The American Nightmare was dethroned due to the rules and not because he was pinned.

Meanwhile, WWE has announced John Cena for the Europe Tour next month.

