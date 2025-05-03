Roman Reigns’ 2025: 4 exciting firsts The OTC could achieve this year

Roman Reigns’ illustrious career in WWE stands at a pivotal moment in 2025. His dominance as The Bloodline’s Tribal Chief has captivated wrestling fans with his strength, storytelling, and charisma.

Ad

After having a historic title reign in this generation spanning over 1,300 days, he could be navigating new opportunities to conquer as the WWE Universe muses about the milestones he could achieve, further fortifying his legacy.

Reigns has this ability to evolve while remaining true to his roots, and this year could be the year of memorable firsts in his WWE run, cementing his status as one of the most decorated trailblazers in sports entertainment.

Ad

Trending

With 2025 still unfolding, the possibilities for The Bloodline’s OTC are indeed exciting. With that, here are some plausible firsts Roman Reigns could achieve, redefining his impressive career.

#4. Be hailed as King Roman after a King of the Ring victory

All hail King Roman! (Image credits: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns winning his first King of the Ring will be a huge addition to his plethora of accolades. However, reports suggest WWE will scrap it this year and replace it with Night of Champions.

Ad

Nonetheless, if the famed promotion pushes through with it, and Reigns participates in the aforementioned tournament, there is a huge chance of him winning considering his tactical prowess and dominance.

#3. Challenge for the World Heavyweight Title

Ad

Roman Reigns could also compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship this year.

One might argue that he had already won it back in 2015, but technically, it was recognized as the WWE Championship in the promotion’s current moniker. The new title that was introduced in 2023 is the belt that the OTC has yet to capture and is currently wrapped around Jey Uso’s waist.

Considering how dynamic WWE’s current landscape is, it is possible that Reigns might secure a high-profile match against the Yeet Master. Further, it would also be interesting to witness how they will interact with each other now that the tables have turned.

Ad

#2. Winning Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns becoming Mr. Money in the Bank at this year’s eponymous PLE will certainly be a huge topic among wrestling fans from all over.

Securing the contract makes him one step closer to a possible championship run, not to mention elevating his narrative to another level. OTC fans are acquainted with his penchant for pursuing titles directly, but the briefcase (provided that he participates and wins), will certainly suit his cunning persona and let him strike when he sees the perfect opportunity.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns winning the tag titles with CM Punk

This would be an epic alliance. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Paul Heyman's betrayal during Night 1 of WrestleMania shocked wrestling fans. It now seems that an alliance between Roman Reigns and CM Punk is brewing.

Ad

With the way things are going, an in-ring partnership between Reigns and Punk is bound to happen. Neither the former nor the latter can defeat the newly formed faction of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman alone, as witnessed during their recent encounter on RAW.

A team-up between The OTC and The Second City Saint would be interesting, and if they finally get along, the two superstars might put WWE’s tag team division on notice, especially the current title holders, The Street Profits and The New Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More