WWE Night of Champions 2025: 5 Potential Superstar returns to watch out for

WWE Night of Champions is just a few weeks away, and the anticipation is building for the intense matches and possible twists that could happen. Fans are also speculating about the potential returns of WWE Superstars whom they haven’t seen for quite some time now.

The upcoming Saudi PLE, which is a highlight of the promotion’s calendar, is the perfect platform for WWE Superstars to make memorable comebacks. With recent storylines of both RAW and SmackDown hinting at such scenarios, not to mention injury timelines aligning, this year’s Night of Champions could see huge comebacks.

Here are five superstars who might return during the huge Saudi PLE.

#5. Omos

One of Omos' career highlights. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Omos has been absent from WWE TV since last year, following his last appearance in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale. Despite his absence, Omos put up a strong performance in the Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he won the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris.

This year’s Night of Champions could serve as a grand stage for Omos’ return to WWE, since Saudi fans seem to have a liking for giants brawling it out inside the ring.

#4. Brie Bella

Brie Bella during the Royal Rumble in 2022. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Nikki Bella’s return during this week’s edition of WWE RAW sparked speculations that her twin sister and fellow Hall of Famer Brie Bella might also make a huge comeback.

Brie hasn’t wrestled since 2022, but with Nikki getting attacked by Liv Morgan, expect some major payback coming up. There have been reports suggesting that Brie is already in talks with WWE and could make her return during Evolution 2 next month. However, there is also a possibility that her return could take place during Night of Champions later this month.

#3. Goldberg

While it is pretty much confirmed that Goldberg will be returning to WWE TV on next week’s RAW, his in-ring comeback (and probably his retirement match) could take place at this year’s Night of Champions. Should this scenario unfold next week, we anticipate that Goldberg will promptly challenge the current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

There have been talks suggesting that WWE’s creative team could be putting a career vs. championship stipulation into the match to spice things up between them. However, the matchup between the two superstars could be locked in for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.

No matter the venue, Goldberg vs. Gunther will be an instant classic and a proper sendoff for the former.

#2. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov tore his ACL last year, which has kept him sidelined since. However, as his recovery timeline pretty much aligns with Night of Champions, it is plausible that the Mad Dragon could make his much-awaited comeback.

Fans are acquainted with the history between him and the current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. On the day Dragunov suffered the injury, he was going at it with The Ring General, who was in his first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion at the time.

Now that Gunther has reclaimed championship gold, it is likely that the 'Unbesiegbar' would like to continue where they left off.

#1. Roman Reigns returns at Night of Champions?

Roman Reigns has been absent since being demolished by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW following WrestleMania 41. Fans were expecting him to return during this year’s Money in the Bank, but he remained a no-show for the entirety of the PLE. This increases the speculations of the OTC making a comeback during the upcoming Saudi show.

If such a scenario comes to fruition, he could target Rollins’ faction to get even for what they did to him. However, only time will tell if any of these returns actually happen at Night of Champions.

