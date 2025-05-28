Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank dream: Reasons why The Visionary should not win/participate in it

Seth Rollins earned his place in this year’s Men's Money in the Bank ladder match by beating Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a qualifying match on this week’s edition of RAW.

As a former MITB briefcase holder and someone who has recently formed an alliance with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins is a strong contender. While Rollins will certainly bring star power and experience to the high-stakes match, some do not agree with the idea of him winning the coveted contract this year.

Here are four reasons why The Visionary’s potential MITB win is not a good idea:

#4. Seth Rollins is already an established superstar

Seth Rollins is already an established WWE Superstar, having won multiple championships. Without question, his wrestling legacy is firmly cemented as he consistently remains a main event fixture.

The Money in the Bank briefcase is often used to elevate emerging talents who are worthy of a major push leading to championship contention. Since Rollins already won the contract in 2014, a potential victory in this year's bout might not make much of a difference to his career.

#3. Risk of overshadowing up-and-coming superstars

Seth Rollins’ star power is truly undeniable as he commands attention whether he is delivering a promo or competing in a high-stakes match. Nonetheless, his status could become a drawback in his upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

Provided that he wins the contract, there is the possibility that his MITB victory would overshadow the momentum and efforts of some rising superstars. The high-stakes ladder match is viewed as a launching pad for fresh faces, and booking an established main eventer like Rollins to win it could stall the growth of future headliners.

#2. Risk of suffering a serious injury

Ladder matches are among the most violent and physically demanding bouts in WWE. The stipulation promises high-impact and dangerous spots that often result in serious injuries.

Seth Rollins has dealt with several severe injuries in the past. Hence, competing in such a matchup is indeed risky for him. Given Rollins’ long-term value to WWE as a top talent, it should be a priority to keep him in tip-top shape for major storylines.

#1. Fan fatigue with predictable outcomes

While Seth Rollins remains one of the fan favorites, his continued inclusion in high-stakes matches can lead to predictable outcomes that might reduce excitement. The WWE Universe loves unpredictable matches and compelling storylines. With that in mind, giving Rollins the Money in the Bank briefcase might not garner the desired reaction from viewers.

Fans may likely begin to feel fatigued if WWE repeatedly leans on the same top superstars rather than pushing emerging talents. Booking up-and-coming superstars to win allows WWE to inject new life into the product and keep the audience invested.

