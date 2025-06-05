Drew McIntyre’s banged up: 4 WWE Superstars who can step up in his absence

Drew McIntyre delved into another brutal match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month. The Steel Cage Match took an additional toll on his already banged-up body, so he took an extended leave of absence to recuperate from the injuries that he has been dealing with for quite some time now.

His absence leaves a notable void on SmackDown. To that end, here are four WWE Superstars who may step up and replace the sidelined Scottish Warrior:

#4. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is a rising star on SmackDown and is a compelling option to replace Drew McIntyre. The former NXT Champion is oozing with confidence, and due to that championship pedigree, his persona will certainly usher in some fresh dynamics to the blue brand’s show. Hayes' fusion of technical prowess, agility, and charisma could rival The Scottish Warrior’s star quality.

He has the ability to deliver standout performances, as seen in his previous in-ring encounters. Furthermore, these performances would likely enable him to take a central role in high-profile feuds.

#3. Jacob Fatu

All gas, no brakes! [Image via WWE.com]

Reigning WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu is an excellent choice to replace Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

The new Bloodline member’s athleticism and explosiveness inside the squared circle mirror The Scottish Warrior’s dominance inside the ring.

Fatu’s intense play style, not to mention a rapidly growing fan base, can drive compelling storylines, making WWE SmackDown a must-watch show. Additionally, The Samoan Werewolf’s ability to deliver high-impact and intense matches will help the blue brand retain its edge in McIntyre’s absence.

#2. LA Knight

LA Knight is another superstar who can fill the void left by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. The Megastar's popularity rose after he ditched the Max Dupri persona and reverted to the smug and overconfident character that is LA Knight.

The former United States Champion has proven that he can slug it out in high-stakes matches. His superb skills on the mic have also played a significant role in his rise to fame, helping to drive storylines that catch the interest of wrestling fans.

Additionally, his growing popularity will certainly pit him in new rivalries, keeping fans hooked during The Scottish Warrior’s absence.

#1. Karrion Kross could replace Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross, provided that he gets drafted to SmackDown, is another excellent choice to replace the recuperating Drew McIntyre. Kross is known for his ruthless in-ring style akin to McIntyre’s hard-hitting approach.

He also has this penchant for playing mind games with fellow superstars, with the most recent being Sami Zayn. Kross can delve into storylines that will pique fans' interest, keeping them guessing on what he will do next.

He is one of those superstars who has organically gotten over with fans. However, the 39-year-old has yet to receive a significant push. Further, recent murmurings suggest his contract with WWE is almost up, and he has not received any offers of an extension or renewal from the promotion.

If he gets the same treatment that R-Truth and Carlito have received, it will be a massive fumble on the part of the Stamford-based promotion.

