4 Opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam now that Seth Rollins is out of action

Roman Reigns has been out of action since April, though it is believed that he could return just in time for this year’s SummerSlam. If he indeed makes a comeback by then, it was widely expected that a confrontation between him and Seth Rollins would ensue, leading to a mega match at this year’s Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ad

However, Seth Rollins’ recent match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event ended in tragedy after he injured his knee during the bout. This unfortunate turn of events has left plans for Rollins in peril, especially since he is the current Mr. Money in the Bank.

Now that the chances of having a Reigns-Rollins match at SummerSlam are slim to none, the WWE Universe is musing about who the OTC will face in his rumored in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

Check out the potential opponents that Roman Reigns could go up against below:

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

#4. Bron Breakker could take Seth Rollins’ place

Roman Reigns and CM Punk were demolished by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker (Image credits: wwe.com)

Bron Breakker’s main roster run in WWE is in full swing, and this makes him a strong contender to be Roman Reigns’ opponent at this year’s SummerSlam.

Ad

The post-WrestleMania 41 edition of RAW revealed that he aligned himself with Seth Rollins, where he showed allegiance by delivering a couple of Spears to the OTC both inside and outside the ring. Such an attack, alongside Paul Heyman’s betrayal, will certainly fuel a compelling narrative.

Locking this matchup at SummerSlam could be intriguing since both have the Spear in their arsenal of moves. It will perhaps determine who among them delivers the most devastating Spear in WWE, since Goldberg recently noted that Breakker should be the only superstar in WWE to do it after his retirement.

Ad

#3. A Roman Reigns-Gunther matchup at SummerSlam?

Ad

Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is certainly another powerhouse contender for Roman Reigns, replacing Seth Rollins at this year’s SummerSlam.

WWE fans witnessed Gunther dethrone Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship back in June, and since Jey is an OG Bloodline member, Roman Reigns might want to take out the superstar who defeated his former right-hand man.

Reigns is likely keeping himself updated with the ongoing situation in WWE and could have witnessed The Ring General’s recent performance at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Further, the OTC has yet to win the aforementioned title, and if he decides to pursue it, Gunther will be in for what could be one of the toughest matches in his career.

Ad

#2. Solo Sikoa

Another round? (Image credits: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns’ former enforcer, Solo Sikoa, is another prime candidate to brawl it out against Roman Reigns at this year’s SummerSlam.

Ad

The Bloodline feud is still evident between Sikoa and his former stablemates, with their most recent encounter during the latest edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he took on Jimmy Uso for the United States Title. Additionally, the Street Champion's taunts claiming leadership of The Bloodline could rekindle their rivalry again.

Now that Seth Rollins could be out of action, the OTC’s first order of business upon his return could be the Solo Sikoa problem and his expanding MFT faction.

Ad

#1. The OTC could face off against CM Punk

Ad

WrestleMania 41 was indeed a night of betrayal for both Roman Reigns and CM Punk after Paul Heyman, whom they consider their Wiseman and best friend, respectively, sided with Seth Rollins.

Punk had a hand in Reigns’ downfall, and seeing as they have an unresolved history, Reigns facing him instead of Rollins at this year’s Biggest Party of The Summer could finally settle it, not to mention a huge draw for the WWE Universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!