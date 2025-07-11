Roman Reigns to form a new Bloodline; The Usos reunite? 4 predictions for The OTC's new WWE faction

Roman Reigns has been away from action since RAW after WrestleMania 41, and fans have been musing about his whereabouts. However, with SummerSlam being just weeks away, the return of The Bloodline’s OTC is likely imminent.

In line with this, there are murmurs suggesting that Reigns could be tagging along with a brand new crew to get even with the people who betrayed him at The Grandest Stage of Them All. If that is the case, who among the rich WWE roster would align with him? Check out some of the possibilities.

#4. Roman Reigns returns alongside The Usos to face Seth Rollins' crew

Jimmy and Jey Uso. (Image credits: wwe.com)

A Roman Reigns comeback could feature a scenario where everything gets straightened out between him and his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso. They can reunite and confront Seth Rollins’ dangerous faction.

The WWE Universe witnessed how Reigns and Jey got eviscerated by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, respectively, on separate occasions, and this demands payback. Jimmy, while having his own problems with his little brother Solo Sikoa and his group, could still lend a helping hand to them to even out the numbers game.

#3. Alliance with LA Knight and CM Punk

Both LA Knight and CM Punk have some scores to settle with Seth Rollins and his crew, and this common ground alone would be enough for them to band up with Roman Reigns. Despite their differences, The OTC witnessed how reliable and a team player Punk can be during the WarGames match at last year’s Survivor Series.

However, LA Knight made it clear to The Second City Saint that he wanted to get his hands on Rollins first. The friction between the two superstars could serve as an interesting angle if a team-up is forged among them.

#2. He could also join forces with Jacob Fatu in his feud with Solo Sikoa

If Roman Reigns opts to handle things first with Solo Sikoa and his growing family of Samoan/Tongan brutes, he could align himself with Sikoa’s former enforcer, Jacob Fatu.

After losing the WWE United States Championship to Sikoa, The Samoan Werewolf could find another ally in none other than The OG Bloodline’s Head of the Table. An alliance with another Anoa’i family member, not to mention one as dangerous as Fatu, could allow Reigns to reclaim his lost glory and regain momentum after a disheartening loss at this year’s WrestleMania.

This pairing will certainly sway him from his Seth Rollins problem, but if he seeks to re-establish The OG Bloodline supremacy, countering Sikoa’s crew would be the way to go.

#1. A new Bloodline with Jacob Fatu, Zilla Fatu, and The Usos

Roman Reigns could revive The Bloodline with The Usos alongside Jacob Fatu and the introduction of another Anoa’i family member, Zilla Fatu. Reigns could regroup these superstars, especially Jacob, who got ousted from the faction’s 2.0 iteration.

Meanwhile, Zilla Fatu has been vocal about whom to support if he ever joins his family in WWE, hinting at a potential debut. Provided that this comes to fruition, The OTC’s new Bloodline could dominate the company anew as it blends the tenured star power of Jimmy, Jey, Jacob, and Reigns with a fresh talent in Zilla. The only question is, who will be its Wiseman?

