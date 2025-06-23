Roman Reigns to win Gunther’s title? 4 Reasons why it is a must

Roman Reigns has been out of action since RAW after WrestleMania 41, where Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins took him out. His absence fueled speculations on what his first order of business will be when he returns to weekly programming, which could include setting his sights on Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship.

The Bloodline's Tribal Chief has long been a dominant force within WWE, captivating the fandom with his dominating presence and in-ring genius. The Ring General, Gunther, has held once again the aforementioned title, and this time with an iron grip. To that end, a potential clash between these two titans promises to be a banger of a matchup.

Here are some of the reasons why a World Heavyweight Championship reign for The Bloodline spearhead is a must.

#4. A Roman Reigns–Gunther feud will be a compelling storyline

This would be epic. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship reign has been criticized for featuring repetitive feuds and a lack of high-profile matches. Roman Reigns defeating The Ring General could address this by injecting fresh energy into the title picture.

The Tribal Chief, with his commanding aura and solid title runs, will certainly provide a significant shift. Reigns' ability to draw heat and engage audiences would contrast with Gunther's iteration of an in-ring bad guy.

#3. Setting up a blockbuster feud with Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns winning the World Heavyweight Title from Gunther could set the stage for a high-stakes rivalry with The Visionary, Seth Rollins. Their rivalry has roots dating back to 2014, when Rollins betrayed The Shield. Reigns and Rollins' last singles clash ended in a DQ at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Since then, many fans have wanted them to face each other again.

Their most recent battle was at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match, which featured CM Punk. Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns and Punk during the match and aligned himself with Rollins.

Reigns winning the World Title could extend this storyline, positioning him as champion against Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in aspirations.

#2. A Roman Reigns-Jey Uso feud for the world title, with Jey as a heel

Roman Reigns as World Heavyweight Champion could also pave the way for a dramatic feud with his former Right-Hand Man, Jey Uso. However, Jey could turn heel.

Jey's popularity in the last year has led to him winning the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. While his first World Title reign ended in 51 days, there could be a character shift for The YEET Master on the horizon.

Uso has already made his intention clear to win back the title from Gunther, but if Reigns gets his hand on the title first before Jey, the latter could decide to turn his back on his cousin.

A heel turn for Jey, fueled by resentment from past Bloodline betrayals, could create a personal rivalry with Reigns, fresh off a title win. Their rivalry in 2021, when Uso challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship, showcased their emotional storytelling prowess.

#1. Allows Gunther to feud with Goldberg, as their feud does not need a title

Ending his career with a bang. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship would set him free from a high-profile clash with Goldberg without involving the title.

Goldberg's return, announced for a retirement match against Gunther at next month's Saturday Night's Main Event, stems from their confrontation during the Bad Blood in 2024. While a championship match is already locked in for the two superstars, The Ring General's loss to Reigns beforehand would likely shift focus from the grudge, preserving the prestige of the title.

The WCW veteran's in-ring intensity pairs well with The Ring General's dominant playstyle, as these ensure a compelling encounter. Reigns' victory would allow him to elevate the title on WWE RAW, while Gunther's non-title clash with Goldberg is expected to draw mainstream attention.

