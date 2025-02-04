3 Reasons why CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania 41 is a bad idea

The wild brawl between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins was one of the biggest talking points in the aftermath of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. During the match, Reigns attempted to Clothesline Rollins over the top rope.

As the two former Shield brethren got caught in the ropes, CM Punk took advantage and eliminated both his rivals. The Straight Edge Superstar didn't last long as Logan Paul soon dumped Punk out of the ring.

The Visionary lashed out at the fallen Reigns, stomping The Head of The Table's skull into the floor and onto the steel steps. During his assault, Rollins also exchanged fists with Punk as officials separated the two fierce rivals.

The issues between The Architect and The Best in The World are far from finished. Meanwhile, the animosity between The Visionary and the Undisputed Tribal Chief has reached a new high following the Royal Rumble PLE.

Considering all these observations, a Triple Threat Match between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas is possible. However, this does not appear to be a good idea. Here are three reasons why:

#3. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins throws away all other potential dream matches

If WWE proceeds with a Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, it will spoil a myriad of dream matches that can potentially take place at WrestleMania 41.

Firstly, The Second City Saint has already qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and he can potentially find himself opposite Cody Rhodes in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas. Punk vs. Rhodes has been teased for a while.

Secondly, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is a dream match that fans have wanted for years. Although the likelihood of the dream bout has diminished, building towards a Triple Threat would remove all hopes of the match taking place at 'Mania.

Furthermore, the interactions between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble elicited loud reactions from the live crowd, enhancing the interest in a one-on-one match between the two Samoans.

#2. A Triple Threat dilutes the value of the one-on-one matches

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins has already happened at RAW's debut on Netflix, but there is enough heat in the rivalry to prolong the program till WrestleMania 41.

On the contrary, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk is a relatively fresh feud with an intriguing dimension added by Paul Heyman and the favor he owes to The Straight Edge Superstar. Hence, the aforementioned Triple Threat match contains two built-in marquee matches.

The Triple Threat would throw away the fresh appeal of Reigns vs. Punk and dilute the finale of the deeply personal grudge between The Second-City Saint and The Visionary.

#1. It feels forced and out of place

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are top-tier global superstars worthy of main-eventing WrestleMania. However, with Jey Uso having won the Men's Royal Rumble and John Cena on a Retirement Tour, the chances of either of these men headlining The Showcase of The Immortals this year are slim to none.

Sensing that three of WWE's biggest names were without a definitive direction, Triple H decided to tease a Triple Threat. The problem is that it feels like a half-baked attempt to get all three men in a marquee spot for WrestleMania 41.

The Game seems to be forcing a Triple Threat Match rather than letting it arise organically, which is unlikely because of the lack of time.

