3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes should turn heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Cody Rhodes’ heel turn was teased on the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix when The American Nightmare was engaged in a heated segment with Seth Rollins. The Visionary attempted to remind Rhodes of their struggle against The Rock and The Bloodline in pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as the sacrifices Rollins made for the cause the previous year.

However, in response, Dusty’s son reminded Rollins that his soul was already compromised due to his previous run with The Authority.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Cody Rhodes should turn heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#3. To bring an unexpected twist on The Road to WrestleMania 41

One of the primary reasons Cody Rhodes should turn heel at Elimination Chamber is that it would add an unpredictable twist to the road to this year’s Showcase of The Immortals. There is already significant buzz for WrestleMania 41, but since the entry of The Final Boss, anticipation has grown to new heights.

If The American Nightmare turns heel and becomes the corporate champion on The Rock's behalf, it would be a cause for additional excitement among the fans. It also makes this year’s WrestleMania even more compelling.

Additionally, if John Cena wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, a showdown between 'Corporate Cody' and The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 41 would attract massive attention from the WWE Universe.

#2. To open more opportunities as a champion

Cody Rhodes’ babyface run as Undisputed WWE Champion is surely loved by fans, but it supposedly has limited scope and a restricted pool of opponents. However, if Rhodes embraces a villainous persona and accepts The Final Boss’ offer, it would open up numerous avenues hitherto not available. These prospects are not just as a champion, but also as a top star in the company.

Expand Tweet

Even The People’s Champion highlighted this during his offer to Cody on last week’s SmackDown. He emphasized how Rhodes could achieve things he couldn’t even imagine by aligning himself with a member of TKO's Board of Directors.

This gives The American Nightmare another compelling reason to turn heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#1. To remain Undisputed WWE Champion for a longer time

Opposing The Rock could create innumerable obstacles and conflicts for Cody Rhodes' title reign. If The American Nightmare wants to remain champion for a longer time, he must turn heel at Elimination Chamber and accept The Rock's offer.

Furthermore, Cody's babyface run as champion has been gradually losing momentum among fans, especially since his feud with Kevin Owens ended. He also doesn't seem to have too many heels who can match him in stature after feuding with AJ Styles, Owens, and previously Roman Reigns.

A villainous turn would inject fresh energy into Rhodes' title reign, preventing it from becoming stale and keeping fans engaged.

