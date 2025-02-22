3 WWE stars who should turn heel before Cody Rhodes

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown in New Orleans, The Rock called out Cody Rhodes and offered him the opportunity to become "his champion." The Final Boss has given The American Nightmare some time to think and make a decision by Elimination Chamber.

If the Undisputed WWE Champion decides to align with The Great One, fans could soon witness his heel turn for the first time since he returned to the company in 2022. In this article, we will discuss three superstars who should turn heel before Rhodes does.

#3. Seth Rollins should turn heel before Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins' heel turn has been teased multiple times over the past few months. He is currently feuding with two of the top fan-favorite stars on the roster, CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

However, he has yet to fully transition into a villainous character. Before Cody Rhodes turns heel, the company should first solidify The Visionary as a complete heel.

Turning Rollins heel would not only add a major twist to the Road to WrestleMania 41 but also solidify his transformation into a fully-fledged villain.

#2. Randy Orton's heel turn must happen before Rhodes

Randy Orton is currently on hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. However, when The Viper eventually returns, the company should turn him into a villainous star. The last time Orton emerged on television, he was entangled in a feud between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes.

During that storyline, Orton sided with Rhodes, which led to Owens striking him and departing him motionless. Upon his return, The Legend Killer could blame Cody for the happening and turn heel to set up a feud between them.

If Rhodes turns heel before Orton, the company may have to dump this storyline, potentially ending a major feud between The Viper and The American Nightmare this year.

#1. John Cena should turn heel in WWE before Cody

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour in WWE and will compete in this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match. Before Cody Rhodes turns heel, the 16-time World Champion is another superstar who should embrace a villainous persona in the company.

Even if Cena wins the Chamber match, he could turn heel and grip in a feud with The American Nightmare leading up to WWE WrestleMania 41. This would mark a very rare sight of The Cenation Leader fully embracing a villainous character, attracting even more lookout to his feud with Rhodes. The Franchise Player has also seemingly given hints about his heel turn at the Royal Rumble Post-Show press conference.

Additionally, if the company turned Rhodes into a villain before Cena, the legend could never pivot heel during his final WWE run. Given that the former AEW star is obtaining a massive babyface reaction, it would be more logical for him to face a villainous John Cena rather than turn heel himself.

