4 reasons why John Cena turning heel is best for business

John Cena is arguably one of the most well-known WWE Superstars in history. He is considered "The Face That Runs the Place" and is best known for portraying a babyface character, which has made him famous among younger fans. However, as he is closing the door on his illustrious career, a gimmick change might benefit The Franchise Player.

John Cena began his WWE journey in 2002. More than two decades later, he has garnered 16 World Champions, a Hall of Fame-worthy career, and established his name in mainstream media. Now, Cena is ready to lace up his wrestling boots for the last time. He kicked off his farewell tour by participating in the 2025 Royal Rumble, lasting until the final two but the veteran wasn't able to defeat Jey Uso. Although he is considered one of the best babyfaces in wrestling history, becoming the bad guy in this run can help his case.

For this list, we will look at four reasons John Cena should turn heel in WWE:

#4. John Cena already tapped into his darker side after the Royal Rumble

John Cena is known for his Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect motto. In line with this, he always preaches about humbleness whether in victory or defeat. However, this wasn't shown during the Royal Rumble post-show press conference.

During his post-show appearance, Cena didn't answer any questions and declared that he was entering the Elimination Chamber to get another opportunity to headline WrestleMania. This was a complete turnaround when he appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere, where he stated he can't just demand a title match and main event 'Mania after being inactive for a while.

#3. It can be John Cena's only way to becoming a 17-time World Champion

Many are hoping that in this farewell tour John is undergoing, he will break the record of most World Championships won in WWE by winning his 17th title. However, not being able to win the Elimination Chamber and Rumble can make his snap.

Cena turning heel can display more of his desperation to win the illustrious 17th World Title, prompting fans to support his goals and further showcase that despite the years that have passed, The Franchise Player is still a deserving champion.

#2. John Cena hasn't been a heel after becoming a main-eventer

As mentioned above, The Cenation Leader has mainly been the good guy for the majority of his career, which prompted him to become the face of the company. However, that wasn't always the case. From 2002 until 2003, at the beginning of his main roster run Cena was known as The Doctor of Thuganomics.

The veteran doesn't need to be the biggest babyface in the company now as Cody Rhodes has cemented himself as a prominent name in the current era. With this in mind, turning heel for one last time at this level can bring more intrigue and keep everything less repetitive.

#1. Another superstar can also benefit from John Cena being a heel

If The Cenation Leader will turn heel in pursuit of his 17-time World Champion, it's unlikely that he will be feuding with Gunther as he is already a heel. With this in mind, Cody Rhodes might be Cena's likely target.

The Undisputed WWE Champion is arguably the biggest babyface in the company since Cena's absence, but many are saying that his run as champion is becoming a bit lackluster. However, a feud with a heel Cena can help Rhodes find his footing again as a babyface and elevate his character.

