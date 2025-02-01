Cody Rhodes comments on potential showdown with John Cena ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is just a few hours away. Ahead of the premium live event, Cody Rhodes opened up about potentially going one-on-one with John Cena in his Farewell Tour.

The Franchise Player will participate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match tonight at the PLE.

Considering these circumstances, if Cena wins the over-the-top-rope battle royal and Rhodes retains his world championship, fans could witness a monumental showdown between the two at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

In an interview with Theonemona, The American Nightmare revealed his apprehension about facing John Cena in a potential singles match. The Undisputed WWE Champion acknowledged the significance of the encounter but expressed concerns about the pressure associated with defeating The Cenation in his final run. Rhodes indicated that he would rather experience the stint as a fan.

"I don't love, 'This is it' [of John's career] and I know it is, I know he means it when he says it. But I wanna watch like a fan and I almost dread the idea of what [Cena vs. Rhodes] that would look like because when you're up against John now, you're tasked to beat John Cena in his final run and that's why I'm not raising my hand to be in that spot," he said. [From 13:57 to 14:20]

You can watch the full interview below:

Cody Rhodes reflects on WWE legend's opinion of him

Last year, on the Road to WrestleMania 40, when The American Nightmare aimed to finish his story, The Rock stood in his path. Despite the distraction of The Bloodline, Rhodes ultimately dethroned Roman Reigns.

During the same interview with Theonemona, Cody Rhodes claimed that The Final Boss might hate him and potentially seek revenge for their encounter at The Showcase of The Immortals in 2024.

"Maybe he hates me. Absolutely hates me and is planning some devious way to get back at me for the things that took place at WrestleMania 40, which he shouldn't because the night before I won it all, he actually has a win over me," he said.

Only time will tell if The American Nightmare will retain his WWE Title against KO at Royal Rumble.

