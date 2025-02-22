Cody Rhodes to turn heel and join forces with The Rock because of one major reason? Exploring the chances

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed a confrontation between The Rock and Cody Rhodes. During this meeting, The Final Boss made a shocking offer to The American Nightmare, suggesting he become a Corporate Champion. This stunning proposal amazed the Undisputed WWE Champion, as he has yet to respond.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Rhodes will finally respond, ushering in the belief that he could turn his heel and align himself with The Rock for the sake of his family. The People's Champion is presently a TKO Board of Directors member. This means that he holds noteworthy power within the company. If Rhodes were to accept the offer and become The Rock's Champion, he would undoubtedly benefit from the association.

It's possible that The American Nightmare could claim that he is ready to embrace the role of Corporate Champion but only to protect his family. By accepting the offer, Cody Rhodes might justify his decision by emphasizing the advantages he would gain. He could also argue that his choice is driven by his desire to remain a champion for longer and build a lasting legacy for his family.

Due to these factors, Rhodes might decide to align with The Final Boss and transform into a villainous character in pursuit of the Corporate Championship. However, this scenario remains unlikely, as such a move could turn the crowd against The American Nightmare, generating a negative reaction that WWE may not want at this stage.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes has firmly established himself as one of the biggest babyfaces of modern WWE. So, the Triple H-led promotion may prefer to maintain his current status, at least for this year. Ultimately, the answer lies at Elimination Chamber 2025, where Rhodes will reveal his decision regarding The Rock’s offer.

Cody Rhodes will replicate a major scenario if he accepts The Rock's offer at the WWE Elimination Chamber

If Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock’s offer and consents to become his Corporate Champion, he will be recounting a scenario identical to Seth Rollins' alliance with The Authority in the past. When The Visionary was part of The Shield, he betrayed his teammates, aligned himself with Triple H, and became a key member of The Authority.

He then went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship, following The Game’s commands and operating under his influence. Similarly, if Rhodes accepts The Rock’s offer, he will embark on a comparable path in the Stamford-based promotion.

Rollins' tenure with The Authority was undeniably generational. When presented with the opportunity to follow a similar trajectory, it remains to be seen what decision Cody Rhodes makes.

