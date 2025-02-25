The Rock to cost former WWE World Heavyweight Champ the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match? Possible scenario explored

The 2025 Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match is stacked with top-tier stars, incorporating Seth Rollins, CM Punk, John Cena, and more. The winner of this grueling match will earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. However, post the latest episode of RAW, The Visionary seems to be in jeopardy heading into the Chamber match.

In a conceivable scenario, The Rock could potentially cost him a potential victory in Toronto due to his current actions. Last night, the former World Heavyweight Champion confronted Cody Rhodes, emphasizing how he sacrificed everything to help make The American Nightmare champion at WrestleMania XL. Rollins further publicized himself as the fitting winner of the Chamber match and stated his desire to face Cody.

However, Seth mentioned that he does not want to face "a soulless shell of Cody Rhodes;" he wants to face the version of Cody who defeated him several times in 2022. The Visionary also attempted to turn Rhodes on The Final Boss by reminding him of the slap The Rock delivered at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff last year. Rollins’ words could play a significant role in influencing The American Nightmare’s decision regarding The People's Champ's offer.

Nevertheless, due to this provocation, The Rock might interfere in the Men's Chamber Match, potentially costing Rollins his opportunity by playing a role in his elimination. Such an action by The Final Boss could further plant the seeds for a future showdown between these two stars.

Ultimately, it will be intriguing to see how things unfold at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Also, whether Rollins will face any repercussions for his aggressive statements against The Rock.

Backstage reaction to The Rock's WWE return: Reports

The return of The Final Boss has generated enormous buzz among fans. Recently, reports emerged concerning the backstage reaction to The People's Champion’s unforeseen arrival on last week's SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several individuals backstage are reportedly unhappy with how things have unfolded. Additionally, there is dissatisfaction over the sudden changes in plans over the past week. Furthermore, there is speculation that The Rock could be incorporated into the rumored storyline involving Cody Rhodes and John Cena, with WWE possibly finding a way to fit him into their potential match at The Show of Shows.

That said, the buzz around the Elimination Chamber and the Road to WrestleMania has reached new heights following the involvement of The Final Boss. Fans now eagerly await the forthcoming PLE to see how the storyline develops, as Cody Rhodes is set to deliver his answer to The Great One on March 1.

