5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Elimination Chamber

This week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix served as the go-home edition of the show before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The show concluded with a shocking title change, as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Besides this, The Judgment Day, AJ Styles, and other stars were also featured on the show. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly hinted at on RAW this week.

#5 Finn Balor could be going up against Bron Breakker soon

Bron Breakker dominated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match on RAW, despite interference attempts from The Judgment Day. Additionally, Breakker and Finn Bálor had an intense face-to-face confrontation, which garnered a massive reaction from the crowd.

Fans on the internet now strongly believe that Bálor could soon enter the Intercontinental Championship picture. This staredown between The Dog of WWE and The Prince might be a subtle hint that WWE is planning a WrestleMania 41 match between them.

#4 Karrion Kross may already have found his next target

AJ Styles appeared in a backstage segment where he was confronted by Logan Paul, who mocked him. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans noticed Karrion Kross standing in the background.

The presence of The Doom Walker in the segment appears to be a subtle hint that AJ Styles could be on his radar. Previously, Kross made similar appearances in the background of Sami Zayn’s segments. Now, he has seemingly set his sights on The Phenomenal One.

#3 Cody Rhodes teasing his potential heel turn

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins engaged in a heated verbal exchange on RAW, where The American Nightmare seemingly hinted at a potential heel turn. This came after The Visionary attempted to convince Rhodes not to accept The Final Boss' offer.

In response, Rhodes mocked Rollins, pointing out how his soul was already compromised due to his past with The Authority. According to Cody, this could be the reason why The Rock didn’t approach Rollins. This statement subtly hinted at a possible villainous turn for Rhodes, as he ridiculed Seth for trying to reason with him.

It also suggests that the Undisputed WWE Champion might seriously consider accepting The Great One’s offer.

#2 A feud between Logan Paul and CM Punk was teased on WWE RAW

Logan Paul and CM Punk engaged in a heated confrontation on RAW. Initially, The Best in the World and The Maverick exchanged words, but things escalated when the YouTube sensation slapped Punk across the face.

Many fans believe this face-off could be the first step in building a future showdown between the two stars.

#1 Bianca Belair or Naomi could be Jade Cargill's mystery attacker

The EST of WWE and The Glow are no longer the Women's Tag Team Champions. This surprise title change appears to be a subtle confirmation that one of them could be the mystery attacker of Jade Cargill.

The rationale behind their title loss could be to shift the focus on Cargill's storyline, as both Belair and Naomi are already suspects. Now that the tag team title is out of the equation, the main priority will be uncovering the truth.

In a way, their championship loss seems to suggest that one of them might be The Storm’s mystery attacker.

