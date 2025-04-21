3 Reasons why Damian Priest lost to Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 witnessed an iconic clash between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, which ended with the Scottish Warrior's victory. Both stars pushed each other to their limits.

Ad

Even during the match, the Scottishman tweeted a picture live on his official Twitter/X account, which gets a massive engagement from fans on the internet. Talking about the conclusion, McIntyre was just one step ahead when he connected a Claymore kick with a steel chair around Damian's face and emerged as the victor.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the Archer of Infamy suffered the loss to Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 41 on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

#3. Drew McIntyre needed this victory more

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the reasons why Damian Priest may have suffered the loss at WrestleMania 41 is that the Scottish Warrior needed this victory more than Priest. The former Royal Rumble winner had suffered losses in significant matches and high-profile feuds in the past few months.

This makes his victory at the Grandest Stage of Them All more crucial than that of the former Judgment Day member. So this could be why WWE may have opted for the direction of Drew pinning Priest at Mania 41.

Ad

#2. To write Damian Priest off television following WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Usually, we have seen that if a star suffers a loss at a PLE, they might go on hiatus or be written off television. So, the Stamford-based promotion may want to write Priest off TV, which could be a reason behind his loss at WrestleMania 41 night 2.

The 42-year-old star may return after a few weeks and set up a new feud on SmackDown.

#1. Priest doesn't need momentum right now in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship reign ended in August last year, and there are no signs that he will be inserted in a World title feud soon.

Additionally, the Archer of Infamy has been getting booked in an excellent manner in normal matches, which shows that Priest doesn't need momentum right now in the company. This could be why WWE may have decided to let Damian suffer the loss at Showcase of Immortals.

If WWE intends to give the former World Champion another title feud or rivalry, the company might consider having him win the match. On the other hand, the Stamford-based promotion could have bigger plans for the Scottish Warrior, so it decided to put him over at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.