3 Reasons why Damian Priest lost to Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 witnessed an iconic clash between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, which ended with the Scottish Warrior's victory. Both stars pushed each other to their limits.
Even during the match, the Scottishman tweeted a picture live on his official Twitter/X account, which gets a massive engagement from fans on the internet. Talking about the conclusion, McIntyre was just one step ahead when he connected a Claymore kick with a steel chair around Damian's face and emerged as the victor.
In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the Archer of Infamy suffered the loss to Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 41 on Sunday.
#3. Drew McIntyre needed this victory more
One of the reasons why Damian Priest may have suffered the loss at WrestleMania 41 is that the Scottish Warrior needed this victory more than Priest. The former Royal Rumble winner had suffered losses in significant matches and high-profile feuds in the past few months.
This makes his victory at the Grandest Stage of Them All more crucial than that of the former Judgment Day member. So this could be why WWE may have opted for the direction of Drew pinning Priest at Mania 41.
#2. To write Damian Priest off television following WrestleMania 41
Usually, we have seen that if a star suffers a loss at a PLE, they might go on hiatus or be written off television. So, the Stamford-based promotion may want to write Priest off TV, which could be a reason behind his loss at WrestleMania 41 night 2.
The 42-year-old star may return after a few weeks and set up a new feud on SmackDown.
#1. Priest doesn't need momentum right now in WWE
Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship reign ended in August last year, and there are no signs that he will be inserted in a World title feud soon.
Additionally, the Archer of Infamy has been getting booked in an excellent manner in normal matches, which shows that Priest doesn't need momentum right now in the company. This could be why WWE may have decided to let Damian suffer the loss at Showcase of Immortals.
If WWE intends to give the former World Champion another title feud or rivalry, the company might consider having him win the match. On the other hand, the Stamford-based promotion could have bigger plans for the Scottish Warrior, so it decided to put him over at WrestleMania 41.
