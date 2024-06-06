3 reasons why Damian Priest must retain his World Title at Clash at the Castle

Damian Priest has a tough challenge ahead of him, as he will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle next Saturday, June 15th. This will be Priest's second defence of his title after Backlash: France against Jey Uso.

It will be a difficult task for the leader of The Judgment Day, as The Scottish Warrior will be out for revenge, since Priest was the one that cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre to become the champion. As a matter of fact, McIntyre was a champion for less than six minutes.

Both superstars are not fully focused on their upcoming title match, as Damian Priest is dealing with internal issues in The Judgment Day, while Drew McIntyre's feud with CM Punk continues to intensify.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Damian Priest should remain the World Heavyweight Champion after Clash at the Castle

#3. It is too early for WWE to hand the title to another superstar

Damian Priest has done a great job since he became a champion. He continues to get praise from fans for his promos, and his performance in his matches has been impressive.

With that in mind, it is probably too early for WWE to have another superstar claim the World Heavyweight Championship, as this is just the third premium live event after WrestleMania 40.

And with the leader of The Judgment Day doing a great job as a champion, WWE should let him retain the belt at least until SummerSlam in early August or even Survivor Series at the end of 2024.

#2. Priest has to win in order to start his feud with Gunther

Both superstars are expected to do their best to win the title match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, but WWE should have Priest emerge victorious, so he can start his feud with Gunther for the summer.

The new King of the Ring has a title match scheduled for WWE Summerslam and has already his sights set on his feud with the leader of The Judgment Day. And this is a path that WWE should go to, since Drew McIntyre already has a rival in CM Punk, which may not need the title compared to the Gunther-Priest feud.

The Best in the World is expected to battle with The Scottish Warrior once he is medically cleared to compete and the creative team should have this feud continue in the coming weeks and not put it on hold for a title match between Drew McIntyre and Gunther.

#1. It will help create a new storyline in The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is going through a seemingly tough period after Rhea Ripley's forced time-out due to a shoulder injury. The recent controversy between Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and the reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has made things worse.

With that in mind, we shouldn't rule out the possibility of Balor siding with Morgan and leaving the faction and if this happens, he would turn on Damian Priest as well. And what better way for WWE to proceed with this storyline than having Finn Balor turn on Priest and go after his World Heavyweight Championship.

