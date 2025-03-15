3 Reasons why #DIY lost WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed another major twist on the road to WrestleMania 41. This happened during the Tag Team Championship match where DIY were defending their titles against The Street Profits. However, the match ended up in a significant shock when Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford dethroned DIY and became champions.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss three potential reasons why DIY lost the WWE Tag Team titles on the blue brand.

#3. To plant seeds for Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's breakup

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

One of the primary reasons behind the title change may have been the last-minute mishap that happened between DIY when Gargano accidentally hit Ciampa with a superkick. It led to Street Profits taking advantage, and they emerged as new champions.

This could escalate into an issue between them and may lead to their breakup in the near future. So, it's possible that WWE might have the intention to separate the members of DIY. This could be why they lost the tag team titles on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Ad

#2. To push The Street Profits ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Street Profits are one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. So, as we are heading towards WrestleMania 41, Triple H may want to push Dawkins and Ford. Due to this, fans may have witnessed the title change on SmackDown this week.

This title change will allow the company to book The Street Profits in a strong manner for the Showcase of the Immortals. The company could even put them in a multi-man tag team title match or a ladder match where they put their titles on the line.

Ad

#1. To bring another major twist on the road to WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

The road to WrestleMania 41 has already witnessed three title changes. This all started with IYO Sky taking the Women's World title from Rhea Ripley. In addition, on last week's show, LA Knight dethroned Shinsuke Nakamura to emerge as the new US Champion.

So it appears that the WWE Tag Team title shift is just an addition to the title changes happening on the road to WrestleMania 41. This title change could be done to bring new twists and turns on the road to the Showcase of the Immortals. Additionally, this makes the path to the Shows of Shows even more interesting and unpredictable.

So, adding surprises and twists could be another reason behind the title change on WWE SmackDown this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback