3 reasons why Drew McIntyre should beat Randy Orton at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

Drew McIntyre made a huge return to WWE last week on Friday Night SmackDown, just to get taken out by a massive RKO from Randy Orton. With the storyline pitched, Nick Aldis confirmed a match between both men at Saturday Night’s Main Event, keeping the history between them in mind.

Both superstars are two of the biggest names in the industry at present and are undoubtedly future Hall of Famers. Their matches in the past have been nothing less than vicious, and things seemingly are set to be the same this time around as well. Considering the massive showdown at SNME, Drew McIntyre needs to defeat Randy Orton to regain the momentum that he has lost over the last few months.

In this article, we discuss a few reasons why Orton should not win against McIntyre:

#3. Drew McIntyre needs a big win after losing to Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre's momentum stalled after his high-profile loss to Damian Priest. Over the past few months, the Scottish Warrior has been fighting his way back to the top, trying to reestablish his presence in the main event scene.

A win over Randy Orton at Saturday Night’s Main Event would be a massive step forward. Considering the history both men share, a potential victory would undoubtedly end up being a massive boost for McIntyre and his plans to move and further regain his spot in the main event scene once again.

#2. To set the stage for Randy Orton’s heel turn

WWE has been subtly planting the seeds for Randy Orton’s heel turn, especially after his intense clash with Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. Following his loss to The American Nightmare at the premium live event, a furious Orton was seen looking rather frustrated, with the fans speculating that a potential heel turn was incoming.

A clean loss to Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event could be the tipping point. With The Viper having a history of massive character changes in the past, another potential change could be what he needs to get back into the World Title picture.

#1. Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes planned down the road on WWE SmackDown?

With Cody Rhodes set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, his chances of walking out of MetLife Stadium as the new champion are fairly high. Considering the entire roster of the blue brand, Drew McIntyre could be the ideal challenger waiting in the wings.

The Scottish Warrior confronted Rhodes last week as well during his return, with the company teasing a match between both men in the near future. A potential feud between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes would undoubtedly be a treat to watch.

Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

