3 Reasons why Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown this week

In the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton locked horns with each other in a singles match which ended up in a surprise manner. The match was announced after Orton and McIntyre engaged in a heated confrontation during the opening segment of the show.

The match concluded when Kevin Owens made an appearance at ringside, leading to The Scottish Warrior connecting with a Claymore Kick on Orton's face and emerging as the winner. In this article, we will be looking at three reasons why Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown this week.

#3. To give Drew McIntyre momentum ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are anticipated to clash at WrestleMania 41 in a singles bout. So, one of the reasons why the Scottish star defeated The Legend Killer on the recent SmackDown could be WWE's intention of giving him momentum ahead of The Show of Shows.

Even after the match, McIntyre and Priest were engaged in a backstage altercation where The Arhcer of Infamy put Drew through a car windshield. With this, it's clear that WWE wants to portray both the stars as strong in their rivalry, and hence McIntyre defeating Orton on SmackDown could be connected to this.

#2. To escalate the feud between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

One of the primary reasons why The Viper suffered the loss on SmackDown was Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter's appearance at ringside cost Orton and gave Drew McIntyre a big advantage to connect with a Claymore Kick.

With Orton and KO speculated to clash at WrestleMania 41, WWE might want to escalate their rivalry with this angle. Now, that The Legend Killer has suffered a loss due to The Prizefighter's involvement, he will indeed seek vengeance for the same, making their feud even more personal.

Even if the former Universal Champion contests any match before 'Mania on SmackDown, Randy Orton is likely to interrupt that too.

#1. McIntyre needed this win more than The Viper

The Legend Killer is already going strong before WrestleMania 41 and hence, this loss against Drew wouldn't impact him much as it wasn't clean due to KO's interference.

However, The Scottish Warrior needed the victory way more than The Apex Predator to solidify his presence on the blue brand ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals. This victory not only helps McIntyre to gain some momentum ahead of 'Mania but also aids to remain a centric figure on SmackDown.

