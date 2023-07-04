3 reasons why Drew McIntyre is feuding with Gunther and not Seth Rollins

One of the exciting surprises that took place during Money in the Bank 2023 was the appearance of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

After Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental title against Matt Riddle, fans in London were pleased to see the confrontation between The Ring General and The Scottish Warrior, which suggests that McIntyre will return to the spotlight after a three-month absence.

Since McIntyre's attendance at the premium live event was not something that anyone had anticipated, the fact that he showed up there was a total surprise. The onlookers watched as McIntyre took down the IC Champion with the use of a Claymore.

It appears that WWE is headed in the direction of Gunther vs. McIntyre, but fans are left wondering why The Scottish Psychopath was pitted against The Ring General instead of someone like Rollins. Let's look at three reasons why.

#3. Drew McIntyre is a credible opponent to dethrone Gunther

McIntyre's comeback means Gunther's path to becoming WWE's longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion has just become considerably more difficult. McIntyre has shown in the past that he can be an intimidating challenger, and with his renewed vigor and the support of WWE fans, he poses a big threat to Gunther's reign.

Now that Drew McIntyre's goals are crystal clear, the only issue that needs answering is when he will have his chance to unseat The Ring General and whether or not he will be successful. The passage of time is the only factor that can answer this question, but one thing is certain: the WWE Universe is in for an exciting adventure.

#2. He has unfinished business with Gunther

Drew McIntyre still has a score to settle with Gunther. On Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39, the Austrian star retained the Intercontinental Championship by defeating both Drew and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match.

The hard-hitting contest was likely to be remembered as an instant classic, but The Ring General eventually defeated his rivals with a pair of powerbombs to claim the victory.

Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly eager to repay The Ring General. WWE may use this history to build a more complete story about Gunther's long Intercontinental Championship reign and whether or not it will be remembered for generations to come. A returning McIntyre is among the few who might credibly act as a history-stopper.

#1. To give Seth Rollins a longer title reign

The WWE Universe is anticipating more frequent appearances from Seth Rollins, who is also anticipated to make more title defenses. And because the history of this belt is distinct from that of the prior iteration of the World Heavyweight Championship, there is an opportunity for the corporation to establish a new and unique legacy.

It's possible that Rollins won't be dethroned for quite some time. Maybe that's the right call since it'll give WWE time to generate credible contenders before the World Heavyweight Championship is handed to a new star at the time of the shift.

Therefore, it was not in WWE's best interest to book Drew McIntyre against Rollins at this time because doing so would have put both competitors in jeopardy, and the company cannot afford to book either one of them in a losing effort.

